The Black gender gap in presidential politics is real. According to exit polls, in 2016, Trump received 13 percent of the Black male vote, but only 4 percent of Black women voted for him. So is it fair, if unsettling, to worry whether Harris’s presence on the Democratic ticket could play into Trump’s reelection strategy? I believe the answer will turn out to be a resounding no.

AD

AD

Many African American women were understandably elated when former vice president Joe Biden selected Harris, whose parents were born in Jamaica and India, as the first Black woman and the first Asian American to appear on a major party presidential ticket. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) tweeted, “I am so overwhelmed, as I know that women around the nation, women of color, and yes Black women can see their equal status in this nation finally.”

But concerns about whether African American men will be as enthusiastic about the vice presidential nominee have resurfaced from the Democratic primary. Harris spent most of her career as a prosecutor in a criminal legal process that disproportionately ensnares African American men. This summer’s national reckoning on racial justice shines a harsh light on Harris’s past, when she boasted she was a “top cop.”

The jokes are firing up on social media: the photo of Biden and Harris superimposed over an image of a prison and captioned “Locking Up that Black Vote.” The meme depicting “Monopoly: Kamala Harris Edition,” where every square on the board says “Go to Jail.”

While not as openly discussed, Harris’s interracial marriage has also been seen as a liability for some Black men. Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, the former hip-hop star and now an important player in Florida politics, wrote in 2019, “For better or worse, black men don’t want to vote for a black woman who married a white man.”

AD

AD

Where does that leave things? Although she never caught on among Black folks, male or female, during the primary season, Harris has taken pains to address some of those concerns. In the opening words of her appearance alongside Biden, Harris invoked the “moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country, demanding change.” In the Senate, she compiled one of the most progressive records on criminal justice reform, including co-sponsoring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. It is a different time, but Harris speaks about racial justice far more than Barack Obama did during his first presidential campaign — and Obama won 95 percent of the Black male vote.

Harris’s formidable political skills should not be discounted. After Campbell criticized her politics and marriage, Harris’s staff set up a conversation between the two. Campbell ended up endorsing Harris in the Florida primary. “I’m a man,” he said. “I can say I made a mistake.”

Short of the absurdity of divorcing her husband and marrying a Black man, it seems that Harris has done all she can to try to win the African American male vote. So perhaps the better question is the converse of the one that I posed at the start: Do Black men have a Kamala Harris problem?

AD

AD

The answer is — or should be — no. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the families of victims of police violence, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, endorsed Harris, describing her as “our sister in the movement for justice.”

When rumors surfaced during the selection process that some in Biden’s camp viewed Harris as too ambitious, more than 100 prominent African American men responded in an open letter, telling Biden that failing to select a Black woman “means you will lose the election.” The signatories, including business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, NBA star Chris Paul and civil rights leader Bishop William J. Barber, asked whether Biden’s ambition had ever been criticized, since he’s run for president three times, and said the double standard for Black women “disgusts us.”

As an African American man, I was hesitant to tackle this subject because even raising it seems to center Black men at a moment that, frankly, isn’t really about us. Putting Black men first has been the pattern of virtually every U.S. racial justice movement, from the anti-lynching campaigns of the early 20th century to the protests against police brutality and mass incarceration today. This is true even when those issues also impact Black women, as the #SayHerName campaign has demonstrated about police violence.

AD

AD

Harris’s historic nomination is a cause for celebration for Americans of all races and genders. African American men should be cheering Harris on — as Black women have always cheered us on.