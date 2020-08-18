Obama has always been a fantasy, as first ladies often are. They turn into vessels for us plebeians to house our own views and our own wants about women in this country — as well as our own prejudices. Obama shuddered during her husband’s campaign at the “cartoon version of me out there wreaking havoc” the media had created, so during his tenure she savvily replaced it with the ideal 21st-century mom with a mission. We saw a figurehead who was competent but compassionate, ambitious but somehow still motherly. She always took the high road, yet to do that she had to be driving somewhere in the first place. At the same time, she understood how the soft power wielded by the wife of the commander in chief becomes weaker when you start trying to harden it.

Obama trod carefully, as she had learned to tread carefully growing up Black and female in a world run by the White and male. Instead of letting the world decode her according to its own proclivities, she took control by interpreting herself for them — especially in her memoir, “Becoming,” the kickoff to an immensely successful post-non-presidency. Perhaps Obama did too skillful a job turning the gazes of the political press and the public back on them: Where once she saw herself transformed into “a too-tall, too-forceful, ready to emasculate Godzilla,” her masterful image-making as first lady has turned her into a Goldilocks candidate just right for frothing fans. And as long as Obama isn’t actually vying for a position that requires an entirely separate skill set, and a different sort of self-marketing, she’ll continue to look perfect. After all, for the position she once held, she was.

We Americans always seem to like women better when they’re not running for office than when they are. We even seem to like them better as theoretical candidates for office than when they are actually running. We feel great telling ourselves we’d absolutely love to send a Black woman to the Oval Office, but who’s to say whether that desire would wane when a Black woman really edged close. Would she be knocked down the moment she admitted she was more ambitious than motherly in the end? (Ask Kamala Harris.) Would she become too tall and too forceful all over again the moment she took on an opponent on the debate stage?

“Becoming” withheld as much as it revealed, and certainly it was a political memoir — yet nuggets of authenticity came through in a way they simply didn’t in Hillary Clinton’s “Hard Choices,” or even Barack Obama’s “The Audacity of Hope.” The mention of miscarriage in “Becoming” dovetails with Michelle Obama’s mention earlier this month of “low-grade depression” amid the pandemic, a thimbleful of intimacy for the thirsty. Maybe Obama’s mild disclosure about her mental state wouldn’t become a liability for an electoral contender, and maybe it would. But also maybe if she were thinking that way she wouldn’t share these glimpses of her inner life at all, to avoid running the risk — and then she’d lose some of the freshness that endears her to us.

You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, but you also stop knowing what you’ve got when you finally get it. This is sometimes called the thrill of the chase, but it’s also the joy of imagination. We can shape possibility to fit our wildest dreams, yet there’s not much molding we can do with reality. Obama has given a lot of good speeches with a lot of good zingers, and she repeated a hit from 2012 on Monday night: “Being president doesn’t change who you are. It reveals who you are.” She also told the nation that “there is no perfect candidate, no perfect president.” Now put those two truths together.

There’s something else Obama said in her speech: “This is not who we want to be.” Lost among other pithy expressions and lofty appeals, this was a more honest twist on the oxymoronic maxim, that “This is not who we are.” The line, much like Obama herself, was all about aspiration — about the country, and the politics, that we could and should have. The politics we’ve got? It is what it is. And Michelle Obama isn’t having it.

