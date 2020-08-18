Israel’s then-cabinet secretary would later reveal that some ministers agreed to the trade to pour “cold water … over the fire” of protests. It’s fair to suspect that Netanyahu was among those ministers, given his previous warnings against such a deal. But the gambit succeeded. By the time celebrations of Shalit’s return ended, the protests had fizzled.

This time, the dramatic announcement was that the United Arab Emirates had agreed, as Netanyahu put it, to "full and formal peace" with Israel, including normalization of ties, air links and business connections.

On the surface, the price of this deal is lower than the one in 2011, the profits greater. Yet there’s less chance that Netanyahu’s new diplomatic success will douse domestic discontent. And despite Netanyahu’s spin, he hasn’t quite remade the Middle East.

In his speech to the nation Thursday, Netanyahu equated himself to prime ministers Menachem Begin, who signed the 1979 peace treaty with Egypt, and Yitzhak Rabin, who achieved peace with Jordan. The comparison was audacious: Unlike Egypt and Jordan, the UAE was not at war with Israel. Afterward, Netanyahu implicitly ranked himself above Begin, who withdrew from the Sinai for peace. Now, Netanyahu tweeted, Israel has made peace “without giving up territory.”

Netanyahu did, however, agree to “suspend” his intended annexation of parts of the West Bank. Reports in Israel and abroad say the Gulf kingdom will gain access to advanced weaponry from the United States and Israel, possibly including the F-35 stealth fighter. Beyond that, the seven emirates that make up the UAE are virtually “family-run businesses,” says Middle East historian Joshua Teitelbaum of Bar-Ilan University. The rulers’ consistent goal has been to “make themselves a world player,” and they see the breakthrough with Israel as doing that. And, he says, they feel little sentiment for the Palestinians, who supported Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

Netanyahu’s ability to turn postponing annexation into a concession does make him look like a magician. Amid disinterest in Washington, political tangles in Israel and public fury that Netanyahu was spending time on annexation rather than the pandemic, the plan was already on ice.

The news of the UAE deal came amid a new round of intense protests against the prime minister. The spark this year was Netanyahu holding on to power despite facing trial on major corruption charges. The windstorm fanning the flames has been his chaotic mismanagement of the pandemic.

The crowds of demonstrators have been smaller than in 2011, numbering in the tens of thousands. But they gather outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem — very close to him, and astoundingly loudly. Until last week, polls showed Netanyahu facing a slow drop in electoral support, even as he seems intent on forcing yet another round of elections this fall.

On Saturday night, the streets near Netanyahu’s residence were packed again with demonstrators, many pounding on drums or kitchen pots. New slogans were scrawled on cardboard signs. One told Netanyahu, “Normalize relations with us. Resign!” Another said that being able to go out to eat “humous in Dubai won’t get me my job back.”

The next evening, two television channels broadcast new poll results. In one, Netanyahu had scored a slight gain in electoral support; in the other, he was down a bit. So far, that’s statistical noise.

In normal times, it’s likely that a diplomatic achievement would indeed lift Netanyahu’s popularity. These aren’t normal times. The number of new cases of covid-19, in a country of 9 million people, has been fluctuating between 1,000 and 2,000 daily. Last month, the unemployment rate was 21 percent. The government insists on beginning the new school year as scheduled on Sept. 1 — with lower grades in classrooms, higher grades partly online. It has no answers for teachers or pupils with preexisting conditions, no solution for families lacking computers or Internet access.

These are the factors most likely to affect Netanyahu’s popularity — not the promise that when the pandemic ends, Israelis will be able to shop in Abu Dhabi, or the possibility that Sudan may follow the UAE.

In one way, Netanyahu’s diplomatic sleight of hand may be a success: The agreement with the UAE again diverts attention from the Palestinians and Israel’s continued rule over the West Bank. But this is the ultimate illusion. Normalization with a non-belligerent country 1,500 miles away is heartwarming. Israel’s future, though, depends on normalization with the Palestinians. Netanyahu has shown again that this is the last thing that interests him.

