This exchange on Wednesday afternoon came after another one in which a reporter asked McEnany about Trump’s recent claim that “the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

That reporter asked: “Does the president believe there is any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?” McEnany declined to answer, mumbling some nonsense about voter fraud and Trump’s towering popularity.

At risk of sounding overly earnest, can we just point out that all this is particularly heinous, coming from the White House press secretary at an official briefing of the White House press corps?

Trump sometimes tweets this sort of thing at 5 a.m. from inside the White House while watching Fox News, and sometimes says it to reporters on the White House grounds. Those examples are terrible, to be sure.

But they are off-the-cuff. In this case, a senior member of his administration delivered this message very deliberately, in obviously scripted remarks, to the body of journalists who are theoretically on site in The People’s House in order to hold the powerful to account on behalf of the American people, the people whose house it is supposed to be.

“There’s no more direct attack on democracy than saying you’re not going to respect the outcome of an election,” Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told me.

But as Bookbinder noted, in this case, the White House itself is being used to project such an “anti-democratic” message, in a quasi official way.

“It’s the People’s House,” Bookbinder said. “Saying there that you might not respect the result of the election does seem particularly galling.”

Indeed, it’s basically like saying: We just might not leave, no matter what the voters say.

“It’s sort of saying, ‘We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere,’” Bookbinder said. “That’s the kind of thing we see in countries where there are coups. It’s not the kind of conversation we have in the United States.”

It is often pointed out that we don’t know how serious Trump is about declaring the election illegitimate if he loses — he’s just trolling the elite liberal media! — or that Trump will have a hard time getting away with saying that if he does lose. That sort of claim is of a piece with a larger tendency to claim that Trump rarely ends up accomplishing his authoritarian designs.

All of that is debatable at best. But it’s in many ways beside the point. As noted above, Trump is openly declaring right now that the outcome cannot be legitimate if he doesn’t win. He has explicitly said mail balloting, which will be amply employed amid pandemic conditions, will inevitably mean a rigged outcome. He hasn’t bothered to conceal his intention to dismiss ballots arriving after Election Day as illegitimate.

Whatever Trump’s seriousness about carrying this through — and whatever practical success he might be likely to have if he tries it — it nonetheless sends a terrible message to his supporters, i.e., that they shouldn’t see our elections as capable of delivering a fair or legitimate outcome in which they come out on the losing side.

To have this delivered officially from the White House itself in this manner only underscores the utter contempt for our political system that Trump and his top officials harbor.

Indeed, this becomes even worse when you consider that Trump plans to deliver his speech accepting the GOP nomination at the GOP convention from the White House lawn.

This may or may not be legal: Even if the president is exempt from the Hatch Act, some experts say members of his administration planning the speech might be legally liable. But this, too, is somewhat beside the point: Legalities aside, what will once again be on display here is the administration’s utter contempt for our political system.

“The purpose of the Hatch act is that you can’t be using the levers of the federal government to keep yourself in power,” Bookbinder told me. “To use the White House to promote your own reelection, and to use the White House to suggest you might not leave even if you lose, is about as serious an undercutting of the democratic ideals of this country as you can come up with.”