An elegant Sally Yates spoke earnestly about President Trump’s abuse of power and corruption. “From the moment President Trump took office, he he’s used his position to benefit himself rather than our country,” she said. “He’s trampled the rule of law. … Rather than standing up to Vladimir Putin, he fawns over a dictator who’s still trying to interfere in our elections.” She continued, “Put simply, he treats our country like it’s his family business — this time bankrupting our nation’s moral authority at home and abroad. But our country doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to all of us.”

In attesting to Joe Biden’s character, she said simply, “We need a president who respects our laws.” If Democrats want to bury Trump in the suburbs and with college-educated voters, Yates is exactly the right messenger. Should she want a political career, her potential seems unlimited. An easy manner, lovely speaking voice, obvious legal smarts and devotion to principle add up to an impressive package.

Bill Clinton, strategically placed outside the 10-11 p.m. hour of network coverage, followed former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter (heard but not seen), who in their 90s, reminded us how long it has been since they were in office. (The current Democratic nominee is as distant from the Carters’ time in the White House as they were from FDR.) Clinton once more inhabited the explainer in chief, adding in a few zingers. (“If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man.”) He was limited to just five minutes, but he showed he can still deliver a political punch. (“You know what Trump will do with four more years: blame, bully and belittle. And you know what Joe Biden will do: build back better.”) But his limited role only served to emphasize this is not his party.

In the ordinary-American-turned-star category, Jacquelyn Brittany, the elevator operator in the New York Times building, spoke earnestly. She recalled that when Biden met her, he “saw” her, and he “has room in his heart for more than just himself.” (Hmm, unlike …):

The trip around the country for the roll call, putting delegates in their home states and territories, was wonderfully entertaining and uplifting, a lovely reminder of the diversity and beauty of the country. Of all the virtual elements that should survive if we return to regular conventions, this tops the list.

A segment on health care featured ordinary people talking about their experiences with life-threatening illness. They spoke movingly of the fear of losing health-care coverage that Trump has tried to take away. Ady Barkan, the ALS patient and health-care advocate, closed this portion. It was heartbreaking to witness his physical deterioration interspersed with scenes holding his young son. This was a powerful reminder that health care is about real people.

Even the section on foreign policy — not usually a crowd pleaser — was turned into a punchy montage of top foreign policy names — including former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch — singing Biden’s praises and excoriating Trump’s recklessness. A short speech from Colin Powell set up a moving film about Biden’s relationship with Sen. John McCain, narrated by his widow, Cindy. It was a poignant statement of the collapse of the Republican Party, and there was little doubt McCain would have endorsed Biden.

Finally, a film featuring Jill Biden, her family, her marriage and her career as a teacher underscored: This is a loving, loyal and decent family. Speaking from a classroom, she could empathize with the parents, students and teachers whose schools are closed. Her account of coming into the Biden family, making a family whole, came from the heart. “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole — with love,” she said. She related the loss of their son Beau. “Four days after Beau’s funeral, I watched Joe shave and put on his suit,” she recounted. “I saw him steel himself in the mirror — take a breath, put his shoulders back and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That’s just who he is.” She offered something many pine for: “We haven’t given up. We just need leadership worthy of our nation. Worthy of you. Honest leadership to bring us back together — to recover from this pandemic and prepare for whatever else is next.”

The message was unmistakable: These are normal, decent, loving and kind people. We could use that about now.

The highlights: The roll call, Sally Yates, Jacquelyn Brittany, Ady Barkan, the McCain film and Jill Biden.