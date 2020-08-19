In Tuesday night’s roll call of states, most featured one person reading their delegate numbers while around them stood others with masks on — local officials, kids, and Rhode Island’s now-legendary calamari guy.

The attention to the pandemic serves two purposes: to show that Democrats share the struggle we’re all experiencing, and to hammer Trump’s failure on the most serious crisis of his presidency. Which raises this question: How are Republicans going to handle the pandemic at their convention next week?

Republicans haven’t said much about what their convention will be like, but presumably there will be similar montages of people expressing their support for the president as they go about their lives. Will we see any of them wearing masks?

I’m sure it’s a difficult question for the producers of the convention to answer. On one hand, it’s a representation of the life we’re all living now. If they had videos of people working and playing and raising American flags without any masks in sight, it would be jarring, as though they just grabbed some old stock footage.

But on the other hand, every image of someone in a mask is a two-pronged rebuke of the president. First, we need to wear them because of his failure. Second, wearing them shows that we’re refusing to listen to his dismissals of mask wearing and other methods of containing the virus, that his constant refrain that the virus will just “go away” is not just wrong but positively offensive.

So it’s hard to imagine Republicans featuring people wearing masks as Democrats have. But if they don’t, the absence will be impossible to ignore. You’ve probably had the experience of watching a show on TV that includes maskless people in a crowd and thinking to yourself, “Man, I remember what that was like. It feels like it’s never going to be that way again.”

But the mask question is just one part of the dilemma Republicans will face. Can they ignore the most serious crisis America has endured in decades? Or are they going to have speakers get up and extol Trump’s masterful handling of the pandemic?

This week CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner if he still considers 170,000 dead Americans “a success story,” and Kushner replied, “Yes.” That’s the preposterous White House line: Sure, all those Americans have died, 5.5 million have been infected (many of whom will be left with lengthy recoveries and perhaps permanent disability), and the economy has collapsed. But if Trump hadn’t done such a great job of managing it, it could have been really bad.

I suspect even they know how ludicrous that sounds. Just look at this new poll from CNN, in which 62 percent of Americans said Trump could be doing more to fight the pandemic and 68 percent say the government’s response has made them embarrassed. Only 14 percent said they thought they’d be able to return to their regular routine this year — i.e., what would happen if the virus was going to just “go away.”

There is a way Trump could talk about the pandemic that would appeal to both his supporters and those who aren’t yet sure who they’re voting for. “This has been hard, and the hard times are not done,” he could say. “The losses we’ve suffered are devastating. But if we pull together, we can defeat this pandemic.”

But Trump simply can’t bring himself to say that. He is driven by an insatiable need to declare that everything he has done has been perfect, which stops him from expressing sympathy for what we’re all going through. And those around him are required to shovel the same manure he does.

I’m quite certain that those who work for Trump understand how poorly he has performed on the pandemic and what political peril it has produced. But just as administration officials are captive to his infantile whims — see the latest on this from former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor — Trump’s campaign and convention must reflect his character weaknesses, lest anyone incur his wrath by contradicting him.