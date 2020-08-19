Q: Kayleigh, the President said this week: The only way we “lose this election is if the election is rigged.” It begs the question: Does the President believe there’s any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?

MS. MCENANY: The President believes he’s done a great job for the American people, and he believes that will show in November. He believes that voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots, which are prone to fraud.