“I’m not going to comment on security matters,” responded McEnany, dispatching the matter. Precisely 15 seconds later, McEnany had brushed aside a followup question from Colvin — about Trump and QAnon — and had moved on to the query of another reporter in the briefing room.
It takes skill to speak as little as possible in the position of spokeswoman. On this front, McEnany is carrying onward a trend in the Trump White House. As The Post’s Philip Bump documented two years ago, former press secretary Sarah Sanders helped bring about a shrinking of the traditional press briefing, averaging, at that point, 23 minutes (including gaggles). By contrast, Sanders’s predecessors in the last full year of the Obama administration — led by press secretary Josh Earnest — averaged an hour for press briefings and gaggles.
In May 2018, this blog asked, “What’s the hurry, Sarah Huckabee Sanders?”
Against that benchmark, judge McEnany’s work on Wednesday. She kicked off the session by denouncing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for nearly a minute and a half. Then she took questions for another 13 minutes or so. Then she did what she commonly does at her briefings: present an uninterrupted, scripted coda, this one about an announcement from Attorney General William P. Barr that violent crime-fighting Operation Legend had tallied over 1,000 arrests.
The whole thing clocked in at a puny 17 minutes, perhaps showing deference to Trump’s own scheduled late-afternoon session. Recent solo briefings by McEnany have lasted in the 20-odd minute range, consistent with the let’s-get-this-over-with standard set by Sanders.
The strategy for these sessions is transparent: Bookend the briefings with propagandistic statements and run like hell through the Q-and-A portion. Don’t get bogged down in arguments with reporters and never, ever stray from all those talking points spilling from the impeccably organized binder. After all, how many times would you want to defend a president who keeps hinting at a rigged election outcome? Speaking of which, here’s an exchange from Wednesday:
Q: Kayleigh, the President said this week: The only way we “lose this election is if the election is rigged.” It begs the question: Does the President believe there’s any circumstance under which he could lose the election fairly?MS. MCENANY: The President believes he’s done a great job for the American people, and he believes that will show in November. He believes that voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots, which are prone to fraud.
The New York Times reported this month that Trump, once a steadfast watcher of his minions’ briefings, has missed some of McEnany’s performances. “Not only has her audience of one failed to watch a number of her briefings in recent weeks ... she has also encountered flagging interest from television networks; only Fox News regularly carries her briefings live, and at least one network has declined a request to have her appear on one of its shows,” noted the Times.
To captivate her boss, McEnany clearly needs to move to an hour-long format, like “Hannity.”
Read more: