To put it mildly, we have a weird first family. The twice-divorced Donald Trump paid off two mistresses to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign. His two pugnacious adult sons have become conservative media MAGA idols, ready to insult and repeat conspiracies on their father’s behalf. The president’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, entirely unqualified for their roles as his advisers, are the embodiment of White privilege, placed in positions of power and allowed to feather their own nests by virtue of their proximity to the president. The family business has become a conflict-of-interest cesspool. These are takers, self-promoters without a clue how the average person lives. Ivanka Trump’s attempts at advice (“Staying home today w/the kids? Plan living room camp out" by building a tent with sheets!) fall flat, simply reinforcing her obliviousness. First lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” initiative is an empty PR exercise, amounting to little more than a hypocritical speech or two. (Had she removed her bullying husband from social media she would have been lauded.)

The upside of November’s election is not merely that we can rid ourselves of an incompetent, racist president who repeatedly has betrayed his country but also that we can trade in the whole cavalcade of Trumps, not to mention the Pences — many Americans find it hard to relate to a vice president who calls his wife “Mother” and will not eat alone with a woman other than his wife. The contrast between the Trumps and the Bidens is as striking as the contrast between the two candidates.

Much of Tuesday night’s festivities at the Democratic virtual convention were aimed at highlighting that contrast. Biden is the devoted father who traveled home from Washington to his kids in Delaware every night after he was widowed. When he remarried five years after losing his first wife and daughter in an automobile accident in 1972, he told his boys that “Mommy" had sent a Jill to them. Jill and Joe Biden are healers, the matriarch and patriarch in a devoted and loving family for whom public service is an obligation, not a profit opportunity.

Jill Biden’s recollections in her speech on Tuesday embody the story of many blended families, for whom there is no set playbook. (“And so, we figured it out together — in those big moments that would go by too fast — Thanksgivings and state championships, birthdays and weddings. In the mundane ones that we didn’t even know were shaping our lives: reading stories, piled on the couch,” she recalled. “Rowdy Sunday dinners and silly arguments. Listening to the faint sounds of laughter that would float downstairs as Joe put the kids to bed every night — while I studied for grad school or graded papers under the pale yellow kitchen lamp — the dinner dishes waiting in the sink.”)

These are the “fun” grandparents (as the grandkids attest), but also the ones who set the example. (“Four days after Beau’s funeral, I watched Joe shave and put on his suit. I saw him steel himself in the mirror — take a breath — put his shoulders back — and walk out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work. That’s just who he is.”) In short, they are role models, reflecting our better selves. The Bidens are not a dynasty or a clan of inherited wealth and privilege; they have had more than their share of tragedy, but they refuse to adopt the tone of victims.

When you elect a president, it is a package deal. The president’s family can model family life and reinforce — dare we say — American values. If we elect Biden, the country will certainly be trading up.