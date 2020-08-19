In classic Trump fashion, the president said, referring to Snowden, “there are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that.”

This is a reversal for Trump, who tweeted at least 45 times before taking office to denounce Snowden as a traitor and call for his execution. (In a 2013 tweet, Trump wrote, “Snowden is a spy who should be executed but if it could reveal Obama’s (birth) records, I might become a major fan.”)

AD

AD

While some Americans would support a Snowden pardon, it is clear they don’t make up Trump’s political base, and it strains credulity to think that this of all issues is one Trump reaches across the aisle on, as many Democrats would also oppose this action.

So, why is the president considering it, and why now, less than 80 days from the election? Are some of the people Trump is hearing from sitting in the Kremlin?

As former intelligence officers, we ask this question because the major beneficiary of a Snowden pardon, other than Snowden himself, would be Vladimir Putin. It would certainly not be the American people and U.S. national security, and certainly not the U.S. intelligence community. The pardon would also benefit China; Snowden first fled to Hong Kong with his trove of pilfered classified documents.

AD

AD

Russia’s intelligence services have long obtained all the U.S. intelligence secrets Snowden could share in return for receiving political asylum in Moscow. Pardoning Snowden would remove the burden from Putin of providing sanctuary to an American traitor and send a signal to any other would-be Snowdens in the U.S. intelligence community that such actions might be forgiven.

So, when Trump says he is “hearing from a lot of people,” it is only fair to ask, who?

In his interview with the New York Post, Trump raised the topic and then asked aides what they thought, which should have made anyone charged with protecting U.S. national security immediately uncomfortable. Why would he want to do Russia’s bidding and further damage America’s national security?

AD

Snowden is not a whistleblower. He was a government contractor who leaked millions of documents that covered U.S. intelligence operations and relations with foreign governments well beyond the two terrorist-related surveillance programs he says he found so troubling. Snowden made no effort to use the dissent or whistleblower channels that were open to him. Had he done so, he would have learned that the programs he was worried about did not mean the U.S. government was listening to the phone calls and reading the emails of American citizens.

AD

Snowden took credit for his leaks only after he was overseas in the hands of Chinese, and then Russian, intelligence operatives. Snowden’s leaks did grave damage to the national security of the United States.

Contrast Snowden’s actions with that with Daniel Ellsberg, who, after illegally providing the Pentagon Papers (U.S. government policy deliberations and assessments of the Vietnam War) to the New York Times, turned himself into the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The only way Snowden should return to the United States is to face a jury of his peers.

AD

Alo, contrast Trump’s remarks with President Bill Clinton’s decision not to pardon Jonathan Pollard, who spied for Israel during the 1980s. In 1998, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that Clinton release Pollard as part of the deal. Clinton considered the ask. But, then-Director of Central Intelligence George Tenet told Clinton that if Pollard were released, he would resign. Tenet, foreseeing a sharp reaction from his officers if Pollard were set free, told Clinton he could not walk back into his building again if Pollard were part of the deal. (Pollard served 30 years and was eventually paroled in 2015.)

AD

We are certain that Trump’s national security advisers will argue against a Snowden pardon. If they fail to convince the president — as they have on so many other issues — some leaders of the intelligence community will likely resign, just as Tenet was willing to do nearly a quarter-century ago. Putin will have won another round, and America’s security will be diminished.

Do not pardon Edward Snowden, Mr. President.

AD