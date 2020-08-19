The Post reports, “The U.S. Postal Service said it will shelve its controversial cost-cutting initiatives until after the November election, canceling service reductions, reauthorizing overtime and suspending the removal of mail-sorting machines and public collection boxes.” This, understandably, was not good enough for many lawmakers who are demanding that sorting machines be put back online and that overtime be allowed so that employees can work through the backlog. Some insist DeJoy resign.

When things go this badly, with a combination of Trump’s insistence on destroying government and corrupting agencies to serve his political interests, there is only one thing to do: Blame the Obama administration! Chief of staff Mark Meadows actually tried that, but no one is buying that 3 1/2 years after Trump took office his predecessor is responsible for policies foolishly implemented by Trump’s own appointee.

Trump, of course, made matters much worse by objecting to the $25 billion for the Postal Service included in the House’s Heroes Act. (The House will take a standalone vote on the Postal Service on Friday, forcing Republicans either to break with Trump or feel the wrath of voters.) He has candidly said he wants to prevent universal vote by mail.

Whether you believe Trump ordered the slowdown (or DeJoy anticipated he wanted a slowdown) to create confusion and disenfranchise millions of voters, or you think this stems from Republicans’ unceasing demands to cut costs (as if the Postal Service were a business, not a government service enshrined in the Constitution), the resulting debacle comes as no surprise; chaos is typical in the Trump administration. Whether the issue is the Postal Service or a testing and tracing program to fight the coronavirus or a government shutdown, Republicans’ disdain for good governance leads them again and again to sabotage the services Americans depend upon.

Lacking a president without any interest in policy or managerial skills and laboring under a third-string team of political appointees, career civil servants have left government in this administration at an alarming clip, depriving the current executive branch and future presidents of expertise and institutional knowledge that is essential to the smooth operation of government. What is bad gets worse with time.

It is also the case that when “acting secretaries” and acting sub-secretary officials are in charge, their ability to oversee tens or hundreds of thousands of employees is impaired. They will not command the same level of authority and respect as confirmed political appointees. (Recently, the Government Accountability Office determined that acting secretary Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary, are there illegally in violations of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. This raises the question whether any directives or enforcement actions undertaken on their watch are legal.)

Former president Bill Clinton said at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center." He observed, "There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — [Trump’s] determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”