In late-night tweets, Trump congratulated Laura Loomer for winning a GOP primary in the Florida district that’s home to Mar-a-Lago. This came just after he delivered a speech in Arizona spewing all kinds of depraved lies about Joe Biden’s immigration agenda.

These things are often described with euphemistic phrases such as “stoking our divisions” or “betting on the culture war.” But Trump’s championing of Loomer should compel a much clearer reckoning, one that faithfully conveys what we’re really seeing here: Reactionary illiberalism and nativist incitement of anti-immigrant hate.

In his tweets, Trump alluded to Rep. Lois Frankel and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by gushing: “Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!” And he congratulated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a fellow Trumpist traveler, for a “big win.”

But who is this a “big win” for, exactly?

Loomer is best known for having called Muslims “savages,” for describing herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” and for getting booted from Twitter for tweets about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) that violated its code against hateful conduct.

Loomer also got banned from Uber and Lyft after suggesting “a non Islamic form” of those ride-sharing companies. And she functioned as an operative for the Infowars conspiracy theorists while tarring kids protesting the Parkland mass shooting as plants.

Trump’s enthusiastic championing of Loomer came after Day Two of the Democratic convention, which has showcased rising party stars of unprecedented racial and ethnic diversity, championed Black Lives Matter and racial justice, and elevated Sen. Kamala Harris as the first Black female vice presidential candidate.

Through sheer force of his magical lying, Trump is trying to transform this embrace of diversity into something hermetically sealed off from reality. In Arizona, Trump claimed Biden and Democrats are “sick." That they want the “complete elimination of America’s borders." That they want to give every migrant “a free ticket to invent an asylum claim." That Biden would “unleash a flood of illegal immigration like the world has never seen." That Biden’s campaign is a “cult” for open border “zealots.”

Lies, lies, lies

All of these are lies. While Biden has edged somewhat leftward on immigration, for instance supporting a limited expansion of procedural avenues to legal immigration and a temporary moratorium on deportations, Biden doesn’t support open borders, and his immigration agenda is largely a mainstream Democratic one.

Biden basically backs restoring the pre-Trump asylum status quo, while seeking a regional, negotiated international solution to better regulate migrant flows, which would be good policy.

Biden also supports largely maintaining current (pre-coronavirus) flows of legal immigration, and legalization for undocumented immigrants, including for people brought here illegally as children (whose protections Trump tried to end). Those have broad majority support, so if that’s zealotry, a large majority of Americans are zealots.

And, of course, Biden supports rescinding Trump’s quasi-veiled Muslim ban, which should come up again in the context of the endorsement of Loomer.

Fool me twice, shame on me

The travel ban was facially justified as a “national security” measure, even though everyone knows it was really about honoring his explicitly stated campaign vow to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

Trump has indulged in anti-Muslim bigotry all throughout his presidency. And regardless, Trump’s endorsement of Loomer lays his anti-Muslim bigotry bare once again.

Seeing all this unfold brings back bad memories. After Trump called Mexican immigrants “rapists” and called for banning Muslims, some observers in 2016 were far too credulous in crediting Trump with “softening” on immigration during the general election, based on utterly meaningless shifts designed to fool swing voters while winking to the hard-right base.

An echo of this can now be heard in the euphemistic descriptions of Trump’s fomenting of anti-immigrant hate. But if there’s anything that should junk those euphemisms, it’s Trump’s explicit backing of an anti-Muslim bigot. Yet as Mehdi Hasan points out, few journalists have even taken note of this endorsement.

More broadly, it’s true that the Democratic Party has become more progressive on immigration and racial immigration issues in general. But the current batch of policies Biden supports still remains firmly lodged in the mainstream, even as the flip side of the political and cultural evolution we’re now seeing is that Trump’s GOP has moved substantially to the right on them — to a truly extreme degree.

We’ve seen the cruelty of family separations; a whittling of refugee flows down to almost nothing based on policy rationales offered in obvious bad faith; the sending of troops to the border as campaign props; Trump rallies erupting in “send her back” hate chants about Rep. Omar; the constant tarring of immigrants with ugly dehumanizing language; and the unleashing of federal law enforcement on racial justice protesters, all to create TV imagery that sends an authoritarian thrill up Trump’s leg. And that’s to name only a few.