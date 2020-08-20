It also symbolized the broader story Trump was telling. In this tale, Trump would reverse the carnage that globalization had inflicted on the industrial heartland — and by extension would challenge the unchecked global capitalism that neoliberal elites, including the GOP establishment he ran against, were enriching themselves off of.

The charging of Bannon is so resonant because it neatly captures what a scam this whole story has turned out to be.

Remarkably, The Post reports that the alleged scheme appears to have been set up to scoop in the money of Trump supporters by exploiting their frustration with his failure to deliver rapidly enough on the core promise of his presidency:

The We Build the Wall organization offered an outlet for frustrated Trump supporters to voice their continued support for the core campaign promise of Trump’s run for office, including by making financial donations to support its construction.

Bannon and his pals publicly denied that they would be taking compensation from the organization. But they allegedly routed money into their own pockets through a complicated scheme that has gotten them charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty, and it may be that Bannon is indeed innocent. But Bannon is not innocent of his role in crafting the bigger, broader and more consequential scam here.

Bannon was basically the Keeper of the Flame of Trumpism in 2016. But after Trump won, Bannon found his influence waning inside the administration as the Wall Street elites took charge and Trump sold out his “economic populist” promises.

That led to an enormous corporate tax giveaway and an effort to repeal health coverage for 20 million. (Trump had promised to take on the plutocrats who rigged the economy in their favor and secure health care for “everybody,” two other breaks with GOP orthodoxy that he abandoned.)

Bannon left the White House and sank out of favor with Trump. Eventually, Bannon, who no doubt was transfixed with Trump’s demagogic skill in reducing Hillary Clinton to “Crooked Hillary,” then found himself derisively labeled “Sloppy Steve."

We can get a bit more insight into all this from Joshua Green, who wrote a book on Bannon and has stayed in touch with him. The New Yorker asked Green about the evolution of Bannon’s populism inside the White House, and Green confirmed that Bannon’s true obsession was his anti-immigration zealotry: He tried for only “a couple of days” to build support internally for tax hikes on multimillionaires, which obviously was never going anywhere.

“That was the sum total of his efforts on economic populism,” Green told the New Yorker. “If you just look at where the focus of his energy has been in the last four or five years, it is all immigration.”

Bannon, you may recall, was a major force behind Trump’s thinly veiled Muslim ban, which he made a huge mess out of until the lawyers used trickery to slip its nakedly discriminatory purpose past the courts. Since then, Trump’s immigration agenda has gotten more wildly cruel, inhumane, arbitrary and destructive than even Bannon could have hoped for.

But the point here is that Bannon never cared much about Trump’s economic populism beyond immigration, and neither did Trump. Yes, Bannon did obsesses over China, and Trump has continued down that path with his trade wars. But these impulses also have always been more about xenophobia than populist economics, and the result here has also been a major disaster.

And don’t forget this: Early on, Bannon made a big show of promising an ambitious infrastructure push that would turn the GOP into the party of the working class. But that, too, was performative — he talked vaguely about “shipyards” and “ironworks" — and that also died.

Now, even as all that’s left of Trump’s populist economic nationalism is the human toll unleashed by the xenophobic side of that populism — and even as the economy is sliding into an extended catastrophe that Trump is trying to obscure by, of all things, hailing the soaring markets — Bannon is now being charged for exploiting the very sentiments both rode to power to bilk Trump supporters out of their money.