The unfortunate (and predictable) reality is some of these education plans have turned into temporary political battlegrounds — most notably in Ontario, which has had almost 41,000 covid-19 cases and faced challenges during the pandemic. The irony? The tense political language and atmosphere isn’t being created by the right-leaning provincial government, but rather the mostly left-leaning forces opposing them.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce have worked hard to create a strategy to reopen schools on Sept. 8. Students in kindergarten through grade 8 will go back to school full-time, while those in grades 9-12 will use a hybrid model of in-class and online learning. Urban and rural school boards will use “an adapted model, with class cohorts of approximately 15 students, on alternating schedules with at least 50% of in-class instructional days.” Students in kindergarten to grade 3 “will be encouraged but not required to wear masks in indoor spaces,” while those in grades 4 to 12 “will be required to wear masks indoors on school property,” with reasonable exceptions granted for medical/personal reasons.

Meanwhile, “school-based staff who are regularly in close contact with students will be provided with all appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE),” and the Ontario government “will provide PPE and cleaning products to school boards and will work closely with boards to facilitate appropriate supply and delivery.”

The government’s plan — made in direct consultation with doctors, education experts and other experienced individuals — seems reasonable and a step in the right direction. Yet, some teachers and union leaders disagreed almost immediately. While a few complaints focused on staffing, class sizes and money — which the Ontario government has dealt with by opening up 500 million Canadian dollars ($380 million) in additional reserve funds to hire more teachers and rent class space — the vast majority seems rather self-serving.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, claimed his union members “were not consulted, nor were we given an advance look at the plan.” He also argued Ford and Lecce had “completely ignored education workers in this plan.”

A few teachers union leaders are considering legal action and strikes.

“We are consulting with legal counsel, absolutely,” Liz Stuart, president of the 45,000-member Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, told the Toronto Star on Aug. 11. “The best thing to find out at this point is to see what we can do in order to fight to keep our members safe.”

Sam Hammond, president of Canada’s largest teachers union, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, also told the Star if his union executive members “continue to have the concerns that they’ve had since the plan was released, then certainly we’ll look at all of our options to take a stand to get the attention of the government to make change.”

Lecce disputes these assertions. He told CP24 on July 31 that Ontario has held “over 100 meetings” with union leaders to “discuss priorities” since covid-19 shut down public schools in March. He noted that unions “wanted students to be masked” and access to PPE for their members, and both of these requests have been accounted for.

Ford, for his part, acknowledged, “Are we going to face a challenge? I’m sure we are going to face a challenge. But did we get the best medical advice we could ever get from some of the smartest minds in the country? Yes we did.”

He’s right. Many doctors and medical experts have praised the government’s initial plan. This includes Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams. He admitted in a recent press conference there’s “nothing totally risk-free” and people have to remain “vigilant,” but “I don’t see those risks” others have suggested, and “if there was a risk, and I was concerned about it, I would be letting you know and we would be taking action accordingly.”

This obviously isn’t a perfect, error-free strategy in getting Ontario children back into physical school environments. There will surely be occasional bumps in the road. There will likely be instances of students coming to school and testing positive for covid-19, as has happened in the United States and elsewhere. The provincial government’s guide may have to be regularly adjusted and modified based on changing student and parental needs — and an impending second wave of the coronavirus.

But no education plan proposed during covid-19 could have ever completely avoided risks and achieved perfection. Only the most naive and foolish among us would believe something like this could materialize.

Sadly, this seems to include some teachers and their union representatives. The decision to play politics and potentially hold up the return of students in Ontario schools in September is downright embarrassing. It also hurts our children’s education, which both groups consistently claim is their main priority.

“I’m asking for the teachers’ unions cooperation,” Ford said on Aug. 12. "Why can’t the teachers’ unions get along with us?”

Why, indeed?