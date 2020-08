Live updates: Get the latest on the election.

Kamala D. Harris gave her acceptance speech at the third night of the Democratic convention, a night after Joe Biden officially became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Get takeaways from the convention’s third night. What to know about the schedule and speakers.

Former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, lead President Trump and Vice President Pence by 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters, according to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll.

More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate three times this fall; here’s what to know about the 2020 presidential debates.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More