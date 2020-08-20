I say this not to offer strategic advice for how the convention could persuade some more voters than it already will. Being tougher on the president might do more to animate the Democratic base or win over some wavering Republicans, or it might not.

But for all that has been good about this convention, it feels incomplete. It’s like we’re watching a Category 5 hurricane sweep over us while we say, “Things are getting pretty windy out there. We might want to close the shutters.”

There’s no mystery as to why Democrats made this choice. They want to offer a portrait of their party — who they are, what they believe and what kind of country they want to create. That’s an important function of conventions. And they don’t want to alienate any Republicans who might be considering voting for Biden even as they retain their loyalty to their party. As always, Democrats want to be seen as reasonable and responsible.

But that leaves a lot out.

To take just one glaring example: Unless I missed it, there has not been a single mention of the fact that Trump tried to strong-arm a foreign leader into announcing a bogus “investigation” of Biden, in an act so corrupt and repugnant to the office of the presidency that he was impeached for it. That may have slipped everyone’s mind — after all, it concluded a whole six months ago.

We haven’t heard much talk at all about Trump’s profound corruption, about how he gave White House positions to members of his family, about how he uses the office of the presidency to line his own pockets, about how so many of his associates have wound up behind bars. He is without question the most corrupt human being to ever sit in the Oval Office, and the convention has barely talked about it.

It’s not that there haven’t been plenty of criticisms of him, but so many are oblique, indirect. Kamala Harris said in her speech Wednesday, “I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one."

To which everyone responded, “Oh, snap! Did you see how she made that implied reference to Trump? Wow!”

That’s great, and perhaps it’s as far as the vice-presidential nominee should go. But it seems almost timid when we’re talking about someone who is not only on tape bragging about his ability to sexually assault women with impunity, but has also been accused by some two dozen women of doing just that. So often, the criticisms that are offered could have gone 10 times as far, simply by saying plainly what he is.

The two most notable addresses so far have been by Barack and Michelle Obama, and they were certainly more direct than in the past. Both argued that Trump has not risen to the challenges the presidency presents or worked for the benefit of all Americans. The former president said Trump treats the presidency as "one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.”

Both of their speeches were beautifully written and skillfully delivered. But there were many things they didn’t say. They didn’t begin to tell the story of the moral depravity of this president and this presidency. They didn’t go into detail about the full horror of Trump’s immigration polices (other than a passing mention), or about his corruption, or about his attempt to obtain foreign help (again) to win the election, or about his blatant racism, or the fact that so many of the people who work for him leave gobsmacked that such a malevolent buffoon is actually in charge.

They were great speeches, but faced with the reality of Donald Trump, so many of the critiques at the convention have felt like pulled punches.

It may not have been Barack or Michelle’s place to deliver the full indictment Trump deserves; perhaps they can do more by speaking to our better angels, and they had to make time for tributes to Joe Biden. But for goodness sake, just Wednesday Trump accepted the support of QAnon, the conspiracy cult that believes he is battling an international cabal of satanist pedophiles. He’s a lot more than “in over his head,” as the former first lady put it.

“We know all this,” you may be saying. Yes, we do. And the convention may not have been more compelling if speakers were shouting angrily about Trump’s myriad crimes.

But even if Trump loses, it’s vitally important that we not forget how awful and dangerous he was, that in our memory we don’t normalize him and his misdeeds.