President Trump, by contrast, will not or cannot demonstrate any ability to grasp this, either because it would require admitting to fallibility, or because he is incapable of empathizing with the suffering of others on a basic human level, or some combination of the two.

The overarching message Biden sent on the final night of the Democratic National Convention is that he grasps that truth because he has lived it himself. Just as crucial was his recounting of his efforts to wrestle with how to overcome those episodes of extreme adversity.

AD

AD

Perhaps most important, Biden connected these personal experiences both to the nation’s own ongoing experience of extraordinary hardships and to his policy intentions for overcoming them. That may be the real source of the speech’s power.

This is exactly what many Democrats had hoped to see. The worry among Democrats has been that, for all his geniality and connection to the middle class, too many Americans might see Biden as another back-slapping party insider who got plucked from the rack of white suits by former president Barack Obama and is now past his sell-by date. He’s “Uncle Joe,” grinning in the background, with little intellectual or emotional heft.

Biden dispelled all of that last night — mostly by speaking directly to the American people about what they are experiencing. The facts by themselves were powerful enough: more than 170,000 dead from the coronavirus; tens of millions on unemployment and losing health insurance; enormous numbers of small businesses closing; a performance in addressing a massive crisis that is a global embarrassment.

AD

AD

Biden’s indictment of Trump, by itself, was powerful enough, too. We know what four more years of Trump will look like, because we have lived it. More chaos and hate; more winking at white supremacists; more narcissistic lies; more efforts to strip health care from millions: more tax cuts for the rich; more depraved resistance to addressing the biggest public health and economic crises in modern times.

Biden pledged to address all of these: a national plan on coronavirus; freeing experts to speak to the nation honestly; big expenditures on infrastructure; a plan to rebuild the U.S. manufacturing base; expanded health care; the rollback of Trump’s corporate tax cuts; and pledges to boost worker power and protect Social Security.

Biden’s respect vs. Trump’s contempt

But Biden cast this litany of policies as something bigger: as a revitalized commitment to the common good. This connected these policies to a set of values, to the willingness to make sacrifices for the protection of others that we all know exists — we see it everyday all around us — but that Trump has sought to crush.

AD

AD

More broadly, the speech was absolutely saturated with references to the emotional hardships the country is facing. All this was encapsulated with the overarching claim that we’re mired in a “season of darkness.” And in a particularly good moment, Biden noted that Trump simply refuses to acknowledge the suffering all around him.

“He keeps waiting for a miracle. Well I have news for him — no miracle is coming,” Biden said of Trump, adding that as president, he would tell the public the “honest, unvarnished truth.” Biden continued: “They can handle it.”

Telling people the truth about the coronavirus isn’t just a matter of placing our public health response on a foundation of empiricism and science. It’s also about speaking to what people actually are experiencing.

AD

This recognition of people’s experiences is a form of respect. It contrasts with the bottomless contempt Trump shows them by simply assuming he can make their real-world experiences disappear with his magical lies, all to serve corrupt, narcissistic ends.

AD

Biden also said this:

I know how it feels to lose someone you love. I know that deep black hole that opens up in your chest. That you feel your whole being is sucked into it. I know how mean and cruel and unfair life can be sometimes. But I've learned two things. First, your loved ones may have left this Earth but they never leave your heart. They will always be with you. And second, I found the best way through pain and loss and grief is to find purpose. As God’s children each of us have a purpose in our lives. And we have a great purpose as a nation: To open the doors of opportunity to all Americans. To save our democracy. To be a light to the world once again.

Remarkably enough, Trump himself may have inadvertently strengthened the impact of Biden’s speech — by telling the world for months that Biden is cognitively out of touch. As Joe Hagan points out:

Inside the bubble of Trumpworld propaganda, however, where no argument or attack from Trump can be wrong or ineffective and Trump perpetually wields absolute mastery over his opponents, Biden’s speech can’t possibly have been a success.

AD

So next week’s GOP convention will surely feature a parade of the same attacks on Biden — which, when judged against the Democratic convention, may appear even more jarringly removed from reality.

Recently, seasoned Democratic operatives told Ron Brownstein that Biden’s big challenge is communicating his life experiences and values in a way that dramatizes how they give rise to his understanding of the challenges of the moment and to his agenda for overcoming them.

AD

While the pressure is still on Biden to fill in that agenda, and to make it as robust as possible, it seems obvious Biden has now cleared that bar.