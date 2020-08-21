But there might be some limits. And when the president embraced the lunatic QAnon conspiracy cult — and that produced a wave of negative publicity — that may have been going a bit far.

If you’re unfamiliar, QAnon adherents believe Trump is battling an international cabal of satanic pedophiles led by prominent Democrats, and he will soon be rounding them up in mass arrests. The online corners where its supporters gather are saturated in violent rhetoric and anti-Semitism, to the point that the FBI has warned it poses a domestic terrorism threat.

AD

AD

And now, Republicans are trying to backtrack, desperately looking for some way to explain the fact that their party is being infected with this virus.

Part of the strategy is to deny that it’s happening at all, and claim that QAnon is just a few nuts on the fringe who have little or nothing to do with the GOP.

“We dismiss conspiracy theories around here out of hand,” said Vice President Pence on Friday, momentarily forgetting that he works for the country’s most prominent conspiracy theorist. “I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand.”

The problem is that no fewer than 72 QAnon-supporting Republicans have run for office this year, and some have won the party’s nomination for House seats. The party’s Senate nominee in Oregon is a QAnon supporter. Most notably, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has promoted QAnon, just won the primary for a safe House seat in Georgia, meaning she’ll be a member of Congress come January.

AD

AD

And then there’s the leader of the Republican Party. Trump has retweeted QAnon messages numerous times, and on Wednesday he was asked about it by reporters. Here’s what he said:

Well, I don’t know much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate, but I don’t know much about the movement. I have heard that it is gaining in popularity.…These are people that don’t like seeing what’s going on in places like Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and states. And I’ve heard these are people that love our country, and they just don’t like seeing it.

It got worse from there. The reporter clarified that “the crux of the theory is this belief that you are secretly saving the world from this satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals,” and asked: “Does that sound like something you are behind or a believer in?”

And Trump replied, “If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it” before rambling for a while about the radical left and his border wall.

How are Republicans supposed to handle that? White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, whose ability to lie without even the tiniest bit of shame makes her an invaluable member of the Trump team, said afterward that Trump has actually never spoken about QAnon, even when he had lauded it just the day before.

AD

AD

Trump, McEnany insisted, was just “talking about his supporters” when he was asked specifically about QAnon and praised the cult. “He doesn’t talk about QAnon. He doesn’t think about it,” she said.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who got his own round of bad press for welcoming Greene as a future member of the Republican caucus — finally decided that he had to distance himself from QAnon. Appearing on Fox News, he said, “Let me be very clear: There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party. I do not support it, and the candidate you talked about has denounced it.”

The host hadn’t actually mentioned any candidates, but presumably McCarthy was referring to Greene. She has most certainly not “denounced” QAnon, though she does now characterize her previous promotion of the cult as more of an exploration driven by curiosity.

AD

AD

It’s hard to say what Trump actually thinks about the QAnon lunatics, although we know well that he’ll stand behind anyone who likes him, no matter how repugnant they are. You may remember that in 2016 he had to be dragged into repudiating the endorsement of former Klansman David Duke. After claiming he didn’t know anything about Duke, Trump finally said, “Okay, all right. I disavow, okay?”

It won’t be possible for long to claim ignorance about QAnon, as Pence and McEnany do. But McCarthy is the more interesting one. Unlike them, he’ll still be around if Trump loses in November, and will have his own position to worry about. He’d like to become House speaker as soon as possible, perhaps after the 2022 election. But that requires maintaining the support of his caucus — and seeing to it that they can actually win back a majority.

That would be a bit harder if they get too much of a reputation as a bunch of extremists and kooks. Which is not far from what they were even before QAnon emerged.

AD

AD

To lay the groundwork for some kind of post-Trump comeback, McCarthy seems willing to push back — albeit cautiously — against the president, or at least against some of his most maniacal supporters. Plainly, what’s increasingly on Republicans’ minds is where they will find themselves after Trump is gone.