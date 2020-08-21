In politics, as in any form of debate, it’s not enough to advertise your strengths and highlight your opponent’s weaknesses. You have to neutralize your own vulnerabilities, too. You have to take them head-on.

That’s why Barack Obama gave a major speech in 2008 on a subject he had long resisted: race. His opponents were looking to exploit doubts about the racial attitudes of a Black candidate in the minds of White voters; by acknowledging those doubts, Obama almost immediately took the question off the table.

Unlike Obama at that time, Biden is a known quantity in American politics — well liked and trusted. He has only one real vulnerability among conservative and independent voters who would like to find a comfort level with the alternative to President Trump.

He’s old. And if we’re going to be truthful, there are moments when he seems it.

This isn’t a concern just because Biden, at 77, is running to become the oldest president ever inaugurated. It’s more of a concern specifically because he’s a Democrat running for president.

And like it or not, for as long as any of us have been alive, Democrats have only thrived when they’ve embodied youth and generational transition. Wisdom and stability, not so much.

Here’s a question for your next Zoom trivia party: Who was the last non-incumbent Democrat 55 or older to win the presidency? The answer is the wretched Woodrow Wilson, in 1912. He was not quite 56.

The oldest Democrat who wasn’t already president to win the office since then was Jimmy Carter, who at 52 was a full quarter-century younger than Biden. (By contrast, Republicans have only elected one president younger than 55 — George W. Bush — since the 1930s.)

There are reasons, of course, to think that this year should see a reversal of that long-established pattern. For one thing, it’s safe to say that no president since the New Deal has sown nearly as much chaos and division as Trump. Against that backdrop, Democrats might well triumph by offering a little maturity and normalcy.

And, as I’m sure many of you will be quick to point out, it’s not as if the country is choosing between Biden and a change agent half his age. Trump is only a bit more than three years younger than Biden, and the only thing we really know about his mental acuity is that he says he can recognize animals and count backward.

Biden’s age certainly won’t do anything to deter the large number of Americans who would happily vote for a houseplant if that’s what it took to move on from Trump.

But this election, as I’ve argued before, is likely to come down to some segment of swing-state voters who just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and who are now trying to get to yes with Biden.

Delivering a strong speech certainly helps, but you can’t simply ignore the vulnerability here. Hope is not a strategy, and hoping that Trump’s insinuations about Biden’s age won’t land is leaving too much to chance.

What Biden should have done, in an otherwise well-calibrated acceptance speech, was not just to acknowledge his advanced age, but use it in a way that underscores the message of his campaign. He needs to give those voters a reason to overlook whatever nagging doubts they may have.

Trump says I’m old, calls me Sleepy Joe. Well, you know what? I’m older than I used to be, folks. And I’d love to be spending my retirement years hanging around with my grandkids, same as some of you. That was the plan, believe me.

But Donald Trump has plunged our country into an existential crisis, and it so happens I’m the guy who’s been there and knows how to turn it around. So I’ve got this one last patriotic mission to complete before I get that retirement, because I’ll be damned if I’m going to let this be the country your grandkids inherit.

That might not be the answer he wants to give, but Biden ought to have one in any event. Because three consequential debates still lie ahead, and as Trump grows more desperate, you know he’s going to hammer away at this caricature of a doddering opponent.

One way or another, winning campaigns make virtues of their vulnerabilities. Only losing campaigns wish them away.