Donald Trump ally Kris Kobach said in an interview last year that he had spoken with the President three times about the private border wall project that is currently at the center of a federal fraud investigation, and that Trump was “enthusiastic” about the project and it carried his blessing.

Speaking on an episode of the “We Build the Wall” show in May 2019, Kobach, both the general counsel and a board member for the project, said he periodically spoke to the President to give him updates on progress of the project.

New York federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon, and three others, with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a fundraising campaign for the project.

"I've spoken to the President about this project on three occasions now," Kobach said. "And he said -- the first time I told him about it -- he said, 'well, you tell the guys at We Build The Wall, that they have my blessing.' And he used those exact words."

“And he’s continually, I’ve met with, I meet with him or talk with him on the phone periodically, and I just spoke with him about it,” he added. “I want to say about a week and a half ago, keeping him up to speed on our progress as well. So he’s enthusiastic.”