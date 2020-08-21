That seems dubious, since Trump isn’t known to be particularly scrupulous about separating private and public interests, though it’s possible he might object to such a blurring if it were lining the pockets of someone other than himself.
But that aside, CNN reports that there is indeed now good grounds for doubting the second of those claims:
Donald Trump ally Kris Kobach said in an interview last year that he had spoken with the President three times about the private border wall project that is currently at the center of a federal fraud investigation, and that Trump was “enthusiastic” about the project and it carried his blessing.Speaking on an episode of the “We Build the Wall” show in May 2019, Kobach, both the general counsel and a board member for the project, said he periodically spoke to the President to give him updates on progress of the project.New York federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon, and three others, with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a fundraising campaign for the project."I've spoken to the President about this project on three occasions now," Kobach said. "And he said -- the first time I told him about it -- he said, 'well, you tell the guys at We Build The Wall, that they have my blessing.' And he used those exact words."“And he’s continually, I’ve met with, I meet with him or talk with him on the phone periodically, and I just spoke with him about it,” he added. “I want to say about a week and a half ago, keeping him up to speed on our progress as well. So he’s enthusiastic.”
After the news of Bannon’s indictment broke, reporters quickly dug up other examples of Kobach saying the same thing.
To be clear, there’s no indication that Trump knew about the alleged scam that Bannon has now been charged with; he might have known only about the project itself, not the bilking part. And it’s also possible Kobach may have hyped or invented Trump’s comments to him, to drum up more attention for the project.
But it’s entirely likely that Trump did give his private blessing for this project to proceed (again, not with the scam element). And this shows another way in which this whole scandal just keeps on revealing more and more about the murky world of grift that’s evolved around Trump’s populist nationalism.
If there’s one thing we know about Trump, it’s that the wall and the border aren’t just about winding back the demographic clock and giving the middle finger to desperate migrants and “s--thole countries” (though those are important to him). They’re also deeply entangled with Trump’s sense of his grip on his base.
In 2018, when illegal border crossing were rising, Trump repeatedly erupted in a spluttering rage at top officials, in part because he saw controlling the border as key to turning out base voters in the midterms.
If there’s a second thing we know about Trump, it’s that he dumbs down all kinds of complicated decisions into a simple calculus of whether those involved in a given matter are either with him or against him. For instance, asked this week about the lunatic cult fringe QAnon, a group that’s beginning to have a real impact, Trump didn’t condemn them, but said, “I understand they like me very much.”
These two tendencies may have come together in this new turn in the Bannon tale. When you take into account that tangle of pathologies, it’s easy to see Trump blessing the project: after all, raising money for his wall would keep his base lathered up around the project, and those doing the crowdfunding for it are with him — and are working against Trump’s enemies.
So you could see how this would have been a no brainer for him. And you can also see how the clever minds running “We Build the Wall,” who surely understand all this about Trump, might think it would make it easy to get Trump’s blessing for the project.
Indeed, it may be even worse than this. The CNN report notes that Kobach advertised Trump’s blessing for the project on the “We Build the Wall” show at least twice, probably as a way to drum up excitement around it.
So you can also see how its organizers understood perfectly that getting Trump to bless the project might also make it easier to scoop in more cash from Trump supporters for it. This all couldn’t be happening to a nicer bunch of grifters.