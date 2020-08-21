In the past century, since the passage of the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, Americans developed nuclear bombs, traveled to space and invented the Internet. But the country has not come even close to achieving equal representation for women and men in politics.

Women in office Men Democratic Republican All parties Independent Women 50% U.S. Senate 26% U.S. House 23% Governor 18% Lt. Governor 35% State legis. 29% Mayor* 27% President 0% *100 largest cities. Source: Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University Women in office Men Democratic Republican All parties Independent Women 50% U.S. Senate 26% U.S. House 23% Governor 18% Lt. Governor 35% State legis. 29% Mayor* 27% President 0% *100 largest cities. Source: Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University Women in office Men Democratic Republican Independent All parties U.S. Senate U.S. House Governor Lt. Governor State legis. Mayor* President 50% Women 26% 23% 18% 35% 29% 27% 0% *100 largest cities. Source: Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University

The United States is 83rd in a global ranking of women in the lower house of the legislature, right between Tajikistan and Armenia. Here’s how it compares with other Group of Seven countries:

G-7 countries 50% Women France 39.5% Italy 36% Britain 34% Germany 31% Canada 29% United States 23% Japan 10% Source: Inter-Parliamentary Union’s rank of women in the lower house of the legislature. G-7 countries Women 50% France 39.5% Italy 36% Britain 34% Germany 31% Canada 29% United States 23% Japan 10% Source: Inter-Parliamentary Union’s rank of women in the lower house of the legislature. G-7 countries France Italy Britain Germany Canada United States Japan 50% Women 39.5% 36% 34% 31% 29% 23% 10% Source: Inter-Parliamentary Union’s rank of women in the lower house of the legislature.

Men have dominated U.S. politics for most of the country’s history, and remain in control of the vast share of elective offices long after women secured the right to vote.

Share of men and women in the U.S. Congress 100% Men 80 60 40 Women 20 1789 1850 1900 1950 2020 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Share of men and women in Congress 100% Men 80 60 40 20 Women 1789 1850 1900 1950 2020 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Share of men and women in Congress 100% Men 80 60 40 20 Women 1789 1850 1900 1950 2020 Source: Center for American Women and Politics

Only in 1992 did women start to make a dent in that reality. That year, a record number of women ran for office, prompted in part by the treatment of Anita Hill during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas the year before — by the all-male Senate Judiciary Committee. In what became known as the Year of the Woman, more than two dozen women were elected to Congress.

Since then, the number of women in Congress has continued to grow, a development largely led by the Democratic Party. Nonetheless, women still hold a disproportionately small share of seats:

Percentage of women in each party U.S. House U.S. Senate Dem. Rep. Dem. Rep. 50% 38% women 7% 38% 17% Source: Center for American Women and Politics Percentage of women in each party U.S. House U.S. Senate Dem. Rep. Dem. Rep. 50% 38% women 7% 38% 17% Source: Center for American Women and Politics Percentage of women in each party U.S. House U.S. Senate Democratic Republican Democratic Republican 50% 38% women 7% 38% 17% Source: Center for American Women and Politics

“If you think that women have had the right to vote for 100 years, and we are still living in a situation where women make up less than 25 percent of members of Congress, [then] this is a process that is painfully slow,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

A painfully slow process

After women earned the right to vote starting in 1920, men and women have tended to vote in similar ways. But a fundamental shift began in 1980, when, for the first time, more women turned out to vote in the presidential election than men. That trend has continued since, year after year. The paradox of women in politics is that they vote in greater numbers than men but remain so dramatically underrepresented in elected office.

Registered voters Turnout 80% Women 70 Women 60 Men Men 50 40 1976 2016 1976 2016 Source: U.S. Census Registered voters Turnout 80% Women 70 Women 60 Men Men 50 40 1976 2016 1976 2016 Source: U.S. Census Registered voters Turnout 80% 80% Women 70 70 Women 60 60 Men Men 50 50 40 40 1976 2016 1976 2016 Source: U.S. Census

Women’s turnout is just part of the story of how their voting behavior has evolved. A noticeable — and, in recent years, widening — gap emerged between how women and men voted. Since 1980, women have been more likely to support Democratic candidates and to endorse more liberal policy positions, while men have generally favored Republican candidates and more conservative positions.

Share voting Democrat for president Share voting Republican 70% 60 Women Men 50 40 Men Women 30 20 1980 2016 1980 2016 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Share voting Democrat for president Share voting Republican 70% 60 Women Men 50 40 Men Women 30 20 1980 2016 1980 2016 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Share voting Democrat for president Share voting Republican 70% 70% 60 60 Women Men 50 50 40 40 Men Women 30 30 20 20 1980 2016 1980 2016 Source: Center for American Women and Politics

In presidential elections, when Democrats won, female voters provided the winning margin.

Percentage voting for the winner in presidential elections Clinton Obama 70% Men 60 52% Women 50 40 41% 30 20 10 1980 2016 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Percentage voting for the winner in presidential elections Reagan G. H. W. Bush Clinton G. W. Bush Obama Trump 70% Men 60 Women 52% 50 40 41% 30 20 10 1980 ’84 ’88 ’92 ’96 2000 ’04 ’08 ’12 ’16 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Percentage voting for the winner in presidential elections Reagan G. H. W. Bush Clinton G. W. Bush Obama Trump 70% Men 60 Women 52% 50 40 41% 30 20 10 1980 ’84 ’88 ’92 ’96 2000 ’04 ’08 ’12 ’16 Source: Center for American Women and Politics

The difference in party preferences is mirrored by differences on key issues, with women tending to be more liberal than men. The chart below compares men’s and women’s preferences on several issues.

Gender difference on key issues More liberal More conserv. -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 Gun Control Women Men Education Health care Childcare Millionaire Tax Welfare Gay Rights Defense Immigration Source: Analysis of 2016 data American National Election Studies by Tiffany D. Barnes, University of Kentucky, and Erin C. Cassese, University of Delaware. Gender difference on key issues More liberal More conserv. -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 Gun Control Women Men Education Health care Childcare Millionaire Tax Welfare Gay Rights Defense Immigration Source: Analysis of 2016 data American National Election Studies by Tiffany D. Barnes, University of Kentucky, and Erin C. Cassese, University of Delaware. Gender difference on key issues More liberal More conservative -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 Gun Control Women Men Education Health care Childcare Millionaire Tax Welfare Gay Rights Defense Immigration Source: Analysis of 2016 data American National Election Studies by Tiffany D. Barnes, University of Kentucky, and Erin C. Cassese, University of Delaware.

But that liberal tendency is not true of all women. Within party lines, both genders tend to think rather similarly, as shown here:

Gender gap differences within parties are relatively small More liberal More conserv. -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 Men Women Gun Control Women Men Education Health care Childcare Dem. Rep. Millionaire Tax Welfare Gay Rights Defense Immigration Source: American Party Women Redux: Stability in Partisan Gender Gaps, by Erin C. Cassese, University of Delaware, and Tiffany D. Barnes and Victoria D. Beall, University of Kentucky. Gender gap differences within parties are relatively small More liberal More conservative -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 Women Men Gun Control Women Men Education Health care Democrats Republicans Childcare Millionaire Tax Welfare Gay Rights Defense Immigration Source: American Party Women Redux: Stability in Partisan Gender Gaps, by Erin C. Cassese, University of Delaware, and Tiffany D. Barnes and Victoria D. Beall, University of Kentucky. Gender gap differences within parties are relatively small More liberal More conservative -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 Women Men Women Men Gun Control Education Health care Democrats Republicans Childcare Millionaire Tax Welfare Gay Rights Defense Immigration Source: American Party Women Redux: Stability in Partisan Gender Gaps, by Erin C. Cassese, University of Delaware, and Tiffany D. Barnes and Victoria D. Beall, University of Kentucky.

Still, it holds true that the majority of women of all ages and education levels have identified with liberal policies and gravitated toward the Democratic Party in recent years:

Party identification among women Share who identify as or lean toward each party. Democrat 56 50% Republican 38 ’94 ’06 ’19 Generation Millennial women Generation X 50% ’06 ’19 ’94 ’19 Baby Boomer Silent Generation 50% ’94 ’19 ’94 ’19 Education College graduate + Non-college grad. 50% ’94 ’19 ’94 ’19 Source: Pew Research Center annual survey. The data from 2018 and 2019 years has been combined. Don’t know responses not shown. Party identification among women Share who identify as or lean toward each party. 56 Democrat 50% 38 Republican ’94 ’06 ’19 Generation Millennial women Generation X 50% ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 Baby Boomer Silent Generation 50% ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 Education College graduate + Non-college graduate 50% ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 Source: Pew Research Center annual survey. The data from 2018 and 2019 years has been combined. Don’t know responses not shown. Party identification among women Share who identify as or lean toward each party. Democrat 56 48 50% 42 Republican 38 ’94 ’06 ’19 Generation Education Millennial Generation X College graduate + Dem. 50% 50% Rep. ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 Baby Boomer Silent Generation Non-college graduate 50% 50% ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 ’94 ’06 ’19 Source: Pew Research Center annual survey. The data from 2018 and 2019 years has been combined. Don’t know responses not shown.

In the 2018 midterm elections, the first after the election of President Trump, the share of women voting for a Democratic candidate for the House continued to move upward in nearly every demographic segment. The racial divide is particularly stark: 92 percent of Black women favored Democrats in 2018, compared to 49 percent of White women. Among White women without a college degree, 42 percent voted Democratic.

Black women have been staunch Democratic supporters Share voting Democrat in 2018 Black 92% Latina 73% White 49% Among women who voted Democrat ... Education (White women) Marital status 70% Unmarried College 50 Married women Non-college 20 ’16 ’18 ’16 ’18 Source: National Election Pool exit polls, 2016 and 2018. Black women have been staunch Democratic supporters Share voting Democrat in 2018 92% Black 73% Latina White 49% Among women who voted Democrat ... Education (White women) Marital status Unmarried 70% 70% College 50 50 Married women Non-college 20 20 ’16 ’18 ’16 ’18 Source: National Election Pool exit polls, 2016 and 2018. Black women have been staunch Democratic supporters Among women who voted Democrat ... Share voting Democrat in 2018 Education (White women) Marital status Black women Unmarried 70% 92% College Latina 50 Married 73% Non-college White 49% 20 ’16 ’18 ’16 ’18 Source: National Election Pool exit polls, 2016 and 2018

Today, there are nearly eight times more Democratic women in the House than Republicans.

Women in the U.S. House 88 80 Democratic 60 40 20 13 Republican 1917 ’40 ’60 ’80 2000 ’20 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Women in the U.S. House 88 80 Democratic 60 40 20 13 Republican 1917 ’40 ’60 ’80 2000 ’20 Source: Center for American Women and Politics Women in the U.S. House 88 80 Democratic 60 40 20 13 Republican 1917 ’40 ’60 ’80 2000 ’20 Source: Center for American Women and Politics

So what will it take to achieve gender equality in American politics?

It will take some more time and a lot more effort to reach equal representation. I asked my colleague David Byler, a statistics expert, to estimate how long it would take for women to reach equal numbers in Congress at the current pace. His estimate: about 60 years.

Percentage of women in the House and estimated time to reach equal representation 50% Trend 40 30 20 Democrat and Republican combined 10 10 1950 2000 2050 2080 Source: David Byler’s analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics Percentage of women in the House and estimated time to reach equal representation 50% Trend 40 30 20 Democrat and Republican combined 10 10 1950 2000 2050 2080 Source: David Byler’s analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics Percentage of women in the House and estimated time to reach equal representation 50% Trend 40 30 20 Democrat and Republican combined 10 10 1950 2000 2050 2080 Source: David Byler’s analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics

The idea of possibly waiting another half-century is disheartening. But concerted effort by both parties and some unpredictable factors could change that perspective. For example, Trump’s election motivated scores of Democratic women to run for office in 2018. This year, again, women are seeking office in record numbers, with Republicans also part of the push. As a result, a record number of women are running for House seats, with nearly 300 women securing their party’s nomination, including more than 200 Democrats and nearly 90 Republicans.

That’s progress, for sure. But it’s not enough — not even close. In fact, it is appalling that after a century we remain so far from equality, especially on the Republican side. It should not take another 60 years to fix that.

