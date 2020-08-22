In recent days, millions of private utility customers across California have literally sweated whether their power would stay on. A spate of rolling blackouts last weekend knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Californians as temperatures topped 110 degrees over much of the state. The prospect of a heat wave during the week threatened more of the same. Trump was quick to pounce, tweeting that “Democrats have intentionally implemented rolling blackouts” and claiming the party was incapable of meeting America’s energy demand.

As it turns out, blame for the blackouts falls somewhere between the state’s public utilities commission and the operators of California’s power grid. Together, they appear to have failed to anticipate supply and demand or to accurately forecast the weather — the basics. Plus the need for more efficient storage technology.

It is true that California relies on renewable sources, primarily solar and wind, for a third of its electricity. And former governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, signed legislation requiring California to get 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045. This makes green energy, more frequently championed by Democrats, an easy target.

But California’s transition from fossil fuels has been bipartisan. Former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called for 1 million solar rooftop arrays, a goal California reached last year. He also signed bills that essentially banned electricity generated by coal plants and led to California’s cap-and-trade program aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In other words, whatever combination of circumstances caused the blackouts, they were hardly a Democratic ploy.

Especially because rolling blackouts can short-circuit a politician’s career, as first-term Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) knows. Newsom and Harris were wrapping up their winning campaigns for San Francisco mayor and district attorney, respectively, in October 2003 when voters recalled Democratic California Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Schwarzenegger — in no small part because of Davis’s perceived bungling of the energy crisis and rolling blackouts of 2000-2001.

This presents Trump and his allies with a political opening, and they will be keen to press it. Good surrogate that she is, Kimberly Guilfoyle — a San Francisco native, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and Newsom’s ex-wife — retweeted the president, adding: “This is about lights on or lights off.”

These natural factors have not stopped Trump from making campaign fodder out of the disaster. “I said, you gotta clean your floors,” he told a rally crowd in Pennsylvania. “I’ve been telling [California] this now for three years, but they don’t want to listen.” The comments evoked Trump’s odd response to the devastating Camp Fire in 2018, when he told Californians to rake out our forests.

The summer of 2020 is perilous for all politicians, Newsom especially. In addition to the blackouts and fires, his administration has struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic and statewide unemployment is approaching 15 percent. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a potential Republican challenger in 2022, piled on, tweeting: “It’s not right to ask people to stay at home, make them wait months for an unemployment check, and cut off their electricity — all at the same time.”

But Newsom’s vulnerabilities could spread to other Democrats if Trump is successful in his anti-California campaign strategy. He has attacked the Golden State not only for its power woes and wildfires but also for its positions on immigration, homelessness, crime and environmental laws.

Some of the rhetoric will appeal to California audiences. More Californians voted for Trump in 2016 — 4.48 million — than in any state other than Texas and Florida. And by the Federal Election Commission’s last count, Trump has mined California for $37.2 million toward his reelection, more than any other state.

But in slamming wacky Californians, especially politicians from San Francisco such as Newsom and Harris, Trump isn’t trying to build his Golden State appeal. He’s hoping that his caricature of California will help him win other states he needs to gain a second term. It’s why he was complaining about Sacramento environmentalism at a rally in Pennsylvania. And it’s why, in response to the blackouts, he warned on Twitter: “The Bernie/Biden/AOC Green New Deal plan would take California’s failed policies to every American!”

The ploy may not succeed. But as Gray Davis learned the hard way, voters don’t like worrying about whether the lights will stay on — and you don’t have to be the person responsible to find yourself taking the blame.