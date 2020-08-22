Together, man and boy read the poems. After much effort and support from family, friends and a possible president, Brayden is healed, at least enough to bravely go on TV to endorse Joe. The story even touches the likes of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Not a miracle, per se. Nothing worthy of canonization. Just a simple act of kindness and understanding; something that a parish priest might do, heeding the teachings of Jesus; the act of a man who promises, in sonorously biblical language, to be an “ally of the light, not the darkness.”

Which is to say: Joe Biden is running the most overtly religious campaign since Jimmy Carter in 1976. It is as clear as a large-print Bible. He’s offering himself as Father Joe and Joe the father: a devout, humble man of decency who sees and hears, we are told, all of the people, from his own family to all of the souls in our country, which itself has a “soul” that he is pledging to save for us.

Okay, cue the eye-roll GIF. The pitch may strike some as treacly, manipulative or, to use a word, fake. But I have covered Biden since the mid-80s. Whatever his other shortcomings — and he has his share — he is as decent a guy as I know in public life. And he has now made that his calling card in November.

Timing and context are everything in politics, and President Trump’s “character,” if that is the proper term, presents an opening as wide as a barn door. He is everything the Bible tells us not to be: vain, selfish, covetous, mendacious, adulterous — and — even, considering his criminal lassitude amid the pandemic, worse. Facing a man who partied with Jeffrey Epstein and takes the counsel of convicted felons, Team Biden is betting that a good guy, guided by faith, is a winner.

The Carter echo is no accident. In 1976, a born-again, evangelical, Southern Baptist, farmer-deacon vowed to cleanse a White House defiled by the villainous Richard Nixon. Pictured teaching Sunday school in Plains, Ga., kneeling in his peanut fields as a simple man of the soil, Carter promised to run a government as “decent and fair … as are the American people.”

Carter was the last Democrat to win the evangelical vote, and it put him over the top, once. Longer-term, the tactic backfired. Reawakened to politics, Southern evangelicals joined hands with antiabortion conservative Catholics in the north to help form the modern GOP. That alliance has dominated much of our politics since the Reagan years.

Biden is now trying something daring: to wrest the mantle of God from the party that claims to own Him, and to use the debacle that is Trump to cut the legs out from under the GOP. That means, above all, targeting Catholics, who are roughly one-fifth of the population and who, according to exit polls, have voted for the winner in every election since 1972, with the exception of 2000.

Father Joe is aiming straight for the ones he grew up with: blue-collar white families, now largely suburban, in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Biden is aiming to lure the “Deerhunter” vote back, not just with promises of jobs and health care, but with reminders of their roots in the parish. Biden would be the first Roman Catholic president since JFK, and, unlike Kennedy, he is running at a moment when his faith is a blessing, not a burden.

What about “secular” voters? After all, Gen-Xers and Millennials who now dominate the electorate are less traditionally religious; the younger you go, the less religious they are. For them, Biden offers a Christian-ish faith that doesn’t speak its true name. It is glory, laud and honor for habits of decency, empathy, and feeling others’ pain. It’s the Bible, fed through the skeptics’ strainer of media, entertainment and popular culture.

Therefore: Biden alone notices and embraces the elevator operator, whom the Manhattan elitists don’t have the decency to notice in their own buildings; he vrooms around in 1967 Corvette Stingray, talking nostalgically about his car-salesman dad and rebuilding the greatness of Detroit. He not only knows what a shiva is, he attends one. He gives hope to all his flocks.

As for Joe the father, we heard more about his family life than anyone could have wanted. Joe is about oversharing. He constantly checks in by cellphone for long talks with his granddaughters. What might they talk about? Often it is his love of ice cream.

What he has done for his flock and his family, he says, he will do for all of us, no matter if you voted for him or not. He will hear, he will see, he will be as decent as Trump is not. It is not your standard Democratic appeal. But this is not your standard presidential election.