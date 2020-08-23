Presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a heartfelt speech with such urgency and emotion that one wonders if presidential acceptance speeches will ever return to the old format in large arenas. No one deserves recognition for “beating expectations” more than he.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama provided complementary speeches that defined the election. From the ex-president, we got a bucket of cold water, a warning about our future and a dire prediction about what would happen with four more years of President Trump. Michelle Obama, by contrast, gave us a virtual hug: empathizing with our suffering and commiserating with us over the realization that Trump is not only a bad person, but totally in over his head. Not a lover of politics herself, she could reach voters who may (or may not) turn out once every four years and generally do not follow policy minutiae. With dignity and composure, the Obamas reminded us what a first couple is supposed to sound like. They will hold onto “best former first couple” honors, I suspect, for many cycles.

AD

AD

If politics has awards for good sports and congeniality, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — I can’t believe I’m writing this — takes the gold medal. He was sincere, upbeat and enthusiastic as he implored his voters to turn out for Biden. He was smiling (!) and laughing (!) during the segment featuring Biden’s former opponents, taking on the persona of an avuncular talk show guest. Gone was the snarling curmudgeon. In his place was a party elder who — was this Bernie? — acknowledged that Biden’s center-left policies would deliver for progressives and avoid the unimaginable horror of four more years of Trump.

Everyone from Amtrak employees to 13-year-old Brayden Harrington to elevator operator Jacquelyn Brittany bore witness to Biden’s kindness, lack of pretense, emotional generosity and empathy. Brayden deserves a medal for bravery for letting millions see his vulnerability and struggle to overcome his stutter. All of the “people Biden encountered” demonstrated that Biden was decent and giving of himself when others were not paying attention. It is easy to find other high-ranking politicians or activists to say nice things about a candidate because most candidates are “on show” with such figures. It is the people who have no power, nothing to offer him, no influence and no celebrity who can offer the most compelling stories. All of these people remind us that there are no small gestures, only small people who do not have time or concern for fellow human beings in their midst. They stand out as the “ultimate character witnesses.” They also affirm that Biden deserves the appellation “mensch.”

To all of these Americans we can say, well done.