But for all that looking out for post-convention bounces and measuring their size is a routine part of horse-race coverage, it’s actually the least interesting thing a sharp observer can find in the polling data that will come out in the next days and weeks. What bounces up can come down. The reasons behind such shifts can tell us a lot more about the shape of the campaign to come.

The most important question the post-convention polling can answer: Is there a Harris effect? Biden officially announced that Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) would be his running mate only days before the convention, and most Americans haven’t spent much time listening to her speeches or researching her policy positions. On Wednesday, Harris introduced herself to many voters for the first time — and their response will tell us if she’s exciting the base, driving moderates away or simply helping Biden hold onto his existing lead.

AD

AD

The post-convention polling will also serve as a test of the effectiveness of the all-online campaign. During the pandemic, Biden has run largely from his Delaware basement, avoiding big arena rallies and other events that could expose his supporters to the novel coronavirus. The convention represented his first attempt to fully replicate a major campaign event without the crowd. If he gets a bounce, it bodes well for the continued success of his basement strategy.

Even more than the Democrats, Team Trump could use some clarity from the polling that will follow the Republican convention. For months, Trump has been throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks. His allies called Harris “nasty,” “phony” and “far-left” while alleging simultaneously that she’s too tough on crime and anti-police. According to Trump, Biden is sleepy, corrupt, weak, too liberal, and harmful to God. During the party’s convention, Team Trump can try out all of these attacks and gauge which, if any of them, land. Trump may not come out of the convention with a more focused or coherent message, but his team will have a better read of what his fans — and all-important swing voters — want to hear.

And no matter how big a polling bounce is, candidates only benefit if they can maintain momentum. Trump learned this in 2016. He managed to get a three-point bounce out of his convention, despite late attempts to wrest the nomination from him and accusations that Melania Trump plagiarized her speech. But he quickly squandered his momentum by picking a fight with Khizr and Ghazala Khan, parents of a slain American soldier.

AD

AD

Either candidate could fall into a similar trap. Trump hasn’t changed: He could pick another ugly fight and stop his own upswing. Biden is more empathetic and less likely to get drawn into a war of words. But if he resumes a low-key campaign, the race might settle into its previous equilibrium, with Biden ahead, but not comfortably so, given the unusual circumstances of the election.

The convention bounce itself obviously matters — Trump’s convention is one of his few remaining chances to eat into Biden’s advantage, and Biden could make more Republican Senate seats competitive by widening his lead. But more than a potentially fleeting poll spike, what matters most is the lessons each campaign learns from the response to their conventions and how they use that data to move forward.

Watch Opinions videos:

Read more:

AD