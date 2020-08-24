In contrast to the upbeat videos and testimonies of the Democratic nominee’s good character, Republicans have largely relied on a parade of angry individuals standing on a podium. The setting had the feel of a local tea party confab, with many people speaking VERY LOUDLY to people already fully in their club.

The white supremacy was barely disguised as 26-year-old Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Students for Trump said Trump is the “the bodyguard of Western civilization.” Let me translate: Anyone who is not a White American is foreign, alien and “the other."

Robert P. Jones, chief executive of Public Religion Research Institute and the author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” tells me that “references to saving or protecting ‘Western civilization’ are commonly used as a euphemism for White culture or identity by white supremacist groups,” which he noted has been documented by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Once you ask the question, ‘Saving or protecting Western civilization from what?’ the meaning becomes fairly clear.” He explains: “This language — captured also in the ‘Make America Great Again’ rhetoric — is about preserving an ideal of a White Christian America, protecting it from the changing culture and demographics in the U.S.” Jones reminds us, “Just ahead of the 2016 election, for example, two-thirds of Republicans agreed that American culture and way of life have changed for the worse since the 1950s, compared to only about one-third of Democrats. And fully three-fourths of White evangelical Christians agreed with this sentiment.”

The climax of White victimhood might have been the St. Louis couple, wealthy trial lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey, charged with unlawful use of a weapon after they brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home. Their appearance was a bullhorn message to aggrieved Whites: We will protect you! The couple’s complaint that “they” want to destroy the suburbs was classic Trump language — an undisguised effort to play to Whites’ fears.

They were followed by former Fox News personality Kim Guilfoyle, who spoke very, very loudly and seemed very, very mad. (Was it an accident that so many Republican speakers mispronounced her name, or was it one more sign of their utter lack of respect for women of color?) Later, Donald Trump. Jr. (whom she is dating) shouted as well. The African Americans prior to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) who spoke Monday night generally insisted that Democrats wouldn’t let voters think for themselves. (Yet these individuals switched parties, right?) The defensiveness of the “We’re not racists!” message was hardly intended for Black people. It sought to assuage White people who feel queasy voting for a racist president.

The average American tuning in did not see many big GOP names. Trump’s opponents in 2016 were not there to tout his character (as Democratic nominee Joe Biden was lauded by a flock of his primary opponents). They did not see a concrete plan for beating covid-19 (and they would be excused for thinking that Trump had vanquished the pandemic already). Needless to say, the 173,000 American families who have lost loved ones got no sympathy from this crowd.

Some claims were so preposterous (e.g., Trump works hard; Trump’s no racist, according to former NFL player Herschel Walker) that it was actually comical. We know that the idolatry is entirely at odds with the reality (e.g., Trump reads virtually nothing and watches TV for hours a day). This presentation was not winning over anyone not already in MAGA garb.

Democrats counterprogrammed with an upbeat video about unity:

Even more damning was a video from felon Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, warning that Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric was a joke considering the number of his convicted or indicted aides:

There will be three more nights of hollering and race-mongering. Parental supervision advised.