The McCloskeys are the St. Louis couple who, when confronted with (take your pick) an angry mob trespassing in their private gated community, or Black Lives Matter protesters walking peacefully past their property, emerged from their house brandishing firearms — he a semiautomatic rifle, she a handgun. Images of the couple guarding their home quickly became fodder for both the left and right.

On Monday, on the opening night of the Republican National Convention, the McCloskeys offered a full-throated endorsement of President Trump — complete with overheated Trumpian rhetoric about “Marxist” Democrats who supposedly want to “abolish the suburbs.” But they also more reasonably championed their “God-given right” to defend their home and argued that safety and security are basic tenets of freedom.

“When we don’t have basic safety and security in our communities," Patricia McCloskey said, “we’ll never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children or for our country.”

One doesn’t have to be a dues-paying member of the National Rifle Association to sympathize with that viewpoint, and while Trump’s base will assuredly embrace the McCloskeys, that less polemical part of their message could also resonate with right-leaning moderates who are concerned about systemic racism — but also agree it’s reasonable to offer a show of force in response to a perceived threat to one’s home and personal safety.

Like many states, Missouri has a “castle doctrine” law that allows homeowners to use lethal force to defend against home invasions. No such invasion occurred here but, likewise, no shots were fired. Nevertheless, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon against the McCloskeys for exhibiting their weapons.

That is an alarming example of government overreach to a great many Americans. In rural parts of the United States, it’s not unusual to come across “No Trespassing” signs nailed to fences or gates, with the added notice, “Violators will be shot.” A recent twist on the old warning — representing dark rural humor — is another addendum: “Survivors will be shot again.”

Of course, even in far-flung corners of the Midwest, the South or the hills of Appalachia, shooting someone just for trespassing in a field or yard is not legal and, of course, those who post the signs understand that. But the messages express a widely held sentiment about our basic constitutional rights. As many out-of-towners can attest, it’s not unusual for a wayward stranger pulling into a barnyard to be greeted by a vicious barking dog and a farmer emerging from his abode with a rifle or shotgun in hand.

The president is pursuing an unprecedented reelection strategy of catering almost exclusively to his base. He is counting on the “enthusiasm gap” between his supporters and his opponents to carry him across the finish line, a la 2016. Among the clear distinctions that define our two Americas is our divergent viewpoints on guns. Defenders of the Second Amendment are — let’s say — enthusiastic in their determination to combat anything they see as an effort to erode the right to bear arms.

And so it was hardly surprising when the Republican National Committee announced that the McCloskeys would be featured at the party’s national convention. Highlighting the case of two lawyers, which the McCloskeys are, who face charges for engaging in conduct that millions of Americans see as protected by the second item on the Bill of Rights is a tailor-made campaign issue for Trump.

The strategy of this week’s GOP convention will be to serve red meat to the party’s base, seasoned with just enough trimmings to appeal to the palates of Republican-leaning fence-sitters who are put off by Trump but will stick with him if reminded forcefully enough about the downsides to the alternative. So if you’re wondering how the McCloskeys ever wound up on your screen Monday night, that probably just means the message wasn’t aimed at you.

