I talked to freshmen inside student stores who were buying UNC posters to hang in their childhood bedrooms — their classrooms and lecture halls for the rest of the semester. Two roommates, wiping away tears, hugged outside of Hinton James Residence Hall, a first-year dorm with a covid-19 cluster. Friends were having their last meals together outside. Nearby, a protester on a megaphone hurled grievances at the university and its Board of Governors.

“See you soon, well, if ever,” someone yelled out.

My heart is breaking, and saddest of all is that all this could have been prevented so easily. What happened was foreseeable. In fact, it was foreseen.

So there is also anger with the sadness. I feel betrayed. The university has hurt, almost unforgivably, two populations it should be serving first foremost: the students and the residents of the town of Chapel Hill. Its grandiose plans to reopen campus, resume football games and provide at least some sort of first-year experience was, at best, based on outdated information and wishful thinking. The plan was built on a flimsy foundation of predictions from early summer, when it was still possible to believe that infection rates would be lower and a second wave would only arrive after Thanksgiving.

But, as the Daily Tar Heel reported Friday, top medical experts at the university were warning for months that a resurgence of covid-19 was likely when students returned. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz now says UNC was taken by surprise “by the velocity and the magnitude of the spread.”

Velocity is a good word for it. In just a week, the positivity rate of covid-19 tests jumped from 2.8 percent to almost 14 percent. Our quarantine dorms approached capacity. Every group chat included new reports of off-campus apartments with cases.

“I don’t apologize for trying,” Provost Bob Blouin said. But that’s not good enough for an institution facing a matter of life and death, especially given an underlayer of university history that should never be forgotten. UNC is a school built by enslaved people on land that belonged to Native Americans. We profited off the stolen labor and selling of human beings. We should work to not only acknowledge that history but also try to repair the generational damage imposed on those communities since.

Instead, UNC has just done the opposite. What will happen in Northside, the largest African American neighborhood in Chapel Hill, which the university exposed to covid-19 with the influx of students?

And those students were treated like lab rats. The hasty plans to reopen campus have now resulted in traumas that could have been avoided. It’s hard to miss something you never had. But students, especially first years, were given a tiny taste of it. They believed their university would protect them, and that was snatched away from them after one week.

That week back was one of chaos — of constant fears we would be exposed to asymptomatic students, of uncertainty about basics such as housing and food, of simply trying to finish homework and find our way under a glaring national spotlight. For those already suffering from anxiety and mental illnesses, especially in the midst of a pandemic, the actions of the university only perpetuated these.

They led us on. And to add insult to injury, the UNC system blamed us when its plans turned to disaster.

My own roommates, whom I’ve lived with since we were first years, and I spent that night reminiscing on what our final year could have been. I’m a first-generation college student. I worked for years to get into an institution like UNC at Chapel Hill, believing my time here would be marked by growth and knowledge.

It’s a campus I love, one I knew I would miss come graduation in May. Out on that final walk, I went past the flowers blooming near the Old Well and our evergreen upper quad, some of my favorite parts of campus. But across the street is South Building, where our chancellor and administration are housed, and I could only think of how desperately I just want to graduate. I wondered if the people inside South realize the breach their decisions have caused with the students outside.

Because the school’s response to this global pandemic has left me wondering: Did it ever love me the way I loved it?