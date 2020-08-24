But what if Trump’s ongoing attacks on vote-by-mail could also help Republicans prevent Democrats from taking control of the Senate, too?

This possibility is thrust upon us by the news that two Democratic Super PACs have just launched a massive new campaign to educate Americans about vote by mail. CNN reports:

Two Democratic super PACs are launching a $7.5 million advertising campaign on Monday to encourage voters to request mail-in ballots in several states crucial to their party's hopes of winning the White House and flipping control of the Senate. The new campaign by Priorities USA Action and the Senate Majority PAC, reported first by CNN, marks the first major advertising push by these deep-pocketed groups to encourage Democratic voters to cast mail-in ballots and is part of a larger, multi-pronged vote-by-mail messaging effort by Democrats in the run-up to Election Day.

It’s notable that one of the two groups behind this effort is devoted to helping Democrats win the Senate. While everyone is focused on how Trump’s efforts to corrupt vote-by-mail — and how Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s agenda, which has led to widespread mail delays — will impact the presidential race, they could also impact the battle for the Senate, at a time when Democrats appear to have a genuine chance of flipping the upper chamber.

As CNN reports:

The new Democratic ads, which will run in Arizona, Florida, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will target people who have a history of only voting in person, new voters and voters of color. Much of the advertising will appear on Facebook and Instagram with the goal of reassuring voters that mail-in voting is safe, Priorities officials said. The ads also drive viewers to sites with specific instructions on how to request a mail-in ballots in voters’ individual states.

Note that the ads are airing in Maine (which isn’t contested on the presidential level, but is on the Senate level) and in North Carolina, which is tougher for Joe Biden to flip but where the Democrats have a very decent chance of flipping another Senate seat. In fact, winning those two seats would go a long way toward boosting Democratic hopes of winning control of the Senate.

Also note that the ads are airing in Arizona and Michigan, which are home to critical Senate contests as well. And given that the new ads have a heavy voter-education component, it’s clear that operatives believe getting voters to navigate vote by mail successfully in the face of Trump/GOP efforts to corrupt it could impact the Senate battle.

Meanwhile, operatives working to elect Democrats to the Senate are also involved in a lawsuit challenging a measure in Iowa that looks designed to make it harder for elections officials to correct voter mistakes that might disqualify mail ballots. Iowa is also home to a hard fought Senate race, and vote by mail could be critical there because it’s home to many rural voters (as is Maine).

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg points out that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hopes of keeping the Senate may turn on small fluctuations in states where the Senate races are very close — and that such fluctuations could be influenced by the battle over vote-by-mail and other matters.

“States like Georgia, Iowa, Maine and Montana may be decided by 2 to 3 points, so even modest suppression of Democratic votes in these states could keep the Senate in McConnell’s hands,” Rosenberg told me. “This is no small matter.” Indeed, in all four of those states, the Senate races are currently very close.

“We won’t allow Trump and his administration to undermine the integrity of our elections or put up roadblocks, which is why we’re taking this fight directly to battleground Senate states,” Rachel Irwin, a spokesperson for Senate Majority PAC, adds.

The stakes are extremely high in another way. As I’ve reported, Joe Biden’s advisers believe Trump’s attacks on vote-by-mail as fraudulent are not just about laying the groundwork to declare an election loss illegitimate, but also designed to get voters to conclude that their own mail ballots won’t be counted. This might dissuade them from using vote-by-mail at all, so fewer Democrats vote amid pandemic conditions.