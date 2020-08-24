I grew up in a small town in western Germany. It’s beautiful there, but it has an ugly past.

We often debated how the Nazis gained such unchecked power. The answers eluded us, but we all agreed that history will not repeat itself — at least not in Germany.

Today, far-right populist movements have emerged around the world. While not identical to the Nazis, they similarly feed off hate, deep distrust of institutions and conspiracy theories.

In the United States, QAnon conspiracy theorists are running for office and praised by the president. In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party morphed from being a fringe mix of conservatives, conspiracy theorists, extremists and neo-Nazis to being the biggest opposition party in parliament.

As I watched this unfold, I returned to the country of my birth to learn that history has a worrisome tendency to repeat itself.

