“Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful to you in prison. She’s about to learn a lot,” read the tweet.

Amid the backlash, Gaetz deleted the tweet and apologized for it. Even so, there were concerns that Gaetz had tampered with a witness and obstructed the activities of Congress. The Florida Bar even opened an inquiry into the tweet (though it later cleared Gaetz). It’s here that Hannity enters the picture. According to text messages published in an appendix to the House Ethics Committee report, Gaetz and the Fox News host strategized about how to handle the hubbub. (The ethics committee admonished Gaetz but cleared him of allegations that he tampered with a witness and obstructed Congress.)

“F---ers are coming for my law license!” wrote Gaetz, a top supporter of Trump in the House, to Hannity. “You were right. We all spend our time in the barrel.”

The reply from Hannity hinted at his relish for coordinating the work of pro-Trump Washington. “Run this s--- by me!! You won’t lose the license."

Gaetz: “You’re the most powerful man in media. I don’t think you want the job of reviewing all my tweets. Your caring matters a great deal to me.” Hannity complimented Gaetz for deleting the tweet and coming clean. Gaetz asked Hannity how long he should “lay low.” “Just a while,” counseled Hannity, before suggesting a note of explanation to Cohen and his lawyer, Lanny Davis. “Send it to me first!!” wrote Hannity.

There was no comment in Hannity’s texts, however, that captures his corruption at Fox News like this one: “It will pass. Attention span of people is zero,” the host wrote. The irony is plain: As Gaetz himself noted, Hannity is the most powerful man in media, or at least among the top five. As such, he plays quite a role in deciding whether something will “pass” or whether it will linger in the minds of Americans for years and years to come. Think of Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi story or the email controversy; via endless haranguing and campaigning, Hannity helped ensure that those issues didn’t pass — that they survived well beyond Clinton’s failed bid for the presidency in 2016.

A search of Nexis transcripts reveals that Hannity didn’t discuss Gaetz’s tweet the week that it happened. On March 12, 2019, Hannity included Gaetz in a group of “courageous” people — also including Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina (now White House chief of staff) — who have stood up to the “deep state.” In the first week of May, Hannity gently criticized Gaetz for going on “liberal shows.” Gaetz responded to his mentor, “Well, Sean, if you will have me on every night, I will never go on another show again, but I’ll tell you that you’re right about the real harm caused by the media.”

Hannity’s patient and sympathetic counsel to Gaetz via text echoes his sweet treatment former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. In text messages disclosed as part of the criminal case against Manafort, Hannity provided advice and comfort after Manafort was charged by the special counsel’s office with a slew of federal crimes. Some highlights, as noted in a previous post in this space:

“ALWAYS HERE.”

“I’m NOT a fair weather friend.”

“Look. U call me if u get down. Need a friend. If I can help. Anytime day/night. I’m praying for u and u family. U stay strong.”

While attempting to lift the spirits of Manafort, Hannity pressed Manafort to make his lawyer available for an interview on Hannity’s Fox News show, or at least to turn the lawyer into a source for the TV host’s monologues on the evils of the Mueller investigation. “He has to SEND ME STUFF,” messaged Hannity, who secured a pledge from Manafort that the lawyer would indeed.

“U on TV is important. And u saying nothing is better. Let lawyer do all talking,” Hannity told Manafort in January 2018. Here you have a fellow ostensibly working for a news organization, advising a federal defendant on how to manage his media strategy.

Whereas Gaetz called Hannity the “most powerful man in media,” Manafort tried this bit of flattery: “In a fair world you would get a Pulitzer for your incredible reporting.” (Actually, that “incredible reporting” on “Hannity” is often just aggregated scoops from the mainstream media.) And while Gaetz thanked Hannity so much for “caring,” Manafort wrote: “Ty. Your text yesterday really helped me.”

Aww.

In all likelihood, we know about only a fraction of what Hannity has done for Trump and his associates. We get only occasional glances that surface through this investigation or that release of public records. One organization, of course, could provide a more comprehensive accounting: Hannity’s employer, Fox News. We asked the network how these texts with a significant newsmaker square with its standards. We’ll update this post if we receive a reply.

With the presidential election looming, it’s now fashionable to wonder how Trumpism will fare after its name partner departs the White House, either in January or in 2025. In a New York Times opinion piece, for example, Ross Douthat cited a number of different scenarios of how GOP types might revise or carry forth the legacy of the 45th president. “Win or Lose, Trump Will Hold Power Over the G.O.P.,” reads the headline on the piece.

The same may be said for Hannity, who appears to have spent the past four years tending to the mental health of the president’s buddies — not to mention doing his daily radio and TV shows. No wonder he’s stressed out.

