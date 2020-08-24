- WWE-style rumble where a USPS mailbox is booed and struck with folding chairs
- Special screening of “Plandemic,” sponsored by Facebook
- Staged reading of “The Lion in Winter,” starring the adult Trump children
- Pageant whose winner just MIGHT become the new vice president! Dare Mike Pence risk not competing?
- Segment a la “The Apprentice” in which all the fired members of Trump’s Cabinet are assembled for a special “The Best of the Best People” all-stars event and must complete such challenges as Firing James Comey Without Asking Questions, Giving The Go-Ahead (But Not The Order) To Clear A Square of Protesters With Pepper Balls and Insulting Rex Tillerson
- Two-Minutes’ Hate
- Infomercial for a special pillow guaranteed to repel sex demons, possessing the properties of copper
- Lots of singing and breathing in a shared space
- Special speech by Trump during which he repeatedly asks viewers to tell him how many lights they see. (There are four, but by the end of the speech everyone is sure to see five!)
- ICE: On Ice!
- Puppet show for children, sponsored by the letter Q. Don’t know anything about these presenters except that they like the president very much!
- TED Talk by Jared on how to bring peace to the Middle East, solve the opioid crisis and end the pandemic, by reading just 26 books!
- “The Unmasked Singer”: We do not approve of masks here, and so Sarah Palin will be singing “Baby Got Back” without her disguise.
- A surprise pardon the president awards live to a slightly sinister crony selected at random
- Debate between a laminated card that says your doctor gave you permission not to wear a mask and a kidnapped Starbucks employee
- Live spectacular featuring fountains of bleach and a coordinated light show, probably will cure some things! Can’t be confident it won’t!
- Brief but stern address from Susan B. Anthony’s vengeful ghost
- Biggest indoor boat parade in history (especially empowering for women because all boats are ‘she’s’!)
- Hour-long phone call with Sean Hannity just to check in
- Tank!
- Special message from Russia, unclear what
