Live updates: Get the latest on the election.

The Republican National Convention starts today; get the speakers and timing here. The president is obliterating the lines between governing and campaigning and testing legal boundaries.

Democrats are planning their own counterprogramming, a week after Joe Biden officially became their nominee.

More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate three times this fall; here’s what to know about the 2020 presidential debates.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More