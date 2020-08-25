The second is that, as of now, Trump just isn’t expanding his coalition the way he needs to in order to make up his large deficit in both national and swing-state polling.

These two things are mutually reinforcing: The very topics that Trump is trying to bait Biden into arguments over appear designed in part to expand his coalition by winning back the voters he and the GOP have lost. But those baiting efforts are failing — which may partly explain why Trump is struggling to grow that coalition to where it needs to be.

Take three of the big items from Monday night. There were attacks on Biden for supposedly wanting to take people’s guns away — most prominently from the father of a young woman killed in Parkland, Fla.

There were also ceaseless evocations of anarchy and the supposed “radical left” taking over the Democratic Party. And there were relentless attacks on Biden for supposedly wanting to “abolish” the suburbs, based on a complete fabrication around an obscure housing rule involving racial segregation. Those last attacks came from the suburban couple who became heroes for waving guns at peaceful protesters and from Donald Trump Jr. and others.

Democrats believe attacks like those are really about baiting Biden into public arguments that the Trump campaign wants to frame — such as over whether Biden would actually take away people’s guns or abolish the suburbs, and over Biden’s relationship with the left wing of his party. This might help remove the focus from Trump’s monumental failures on the coronavirus.

But the Biden team does not appear to be taking the bait: Rather than responding comprehensively to those attacks, the Biden camp put out a statement on the first night that pivoted right back to those disastrous failures, hitting Trump for helping push the country into public health and economic catastrophes, for failing to lead at a time of urgent crisis, and for trying to distract by inciting division.

And the Biden campaign appears very focused on those messages.

At the same time, Trump is struggling to broaden his coalition. Indeed, those efforts to bait Biden are meant to help address that problem, while simultaneously torquing up the base to white-hot excitement for turnout and fundraising purposes.

So the attacks on Biden over the suburbs and the radical left are supposed to pull frightened suburbanites away from Biden while simultaneously energizing rural, exurban, evangelical and more conservative Whites. But in terms of getting back the suburbs, these attacks are a mess: They might energize some more conservative voters in less affluent “Middle Suburbs” throughout the industrial Midwest, but they’re unlikely to resonate sufficiently in more affluent, cosmopolitan, diversifying and educated suburbs, where Trump is already likely weakest.

The attacks over guns, meanwhile, fit even less comfortably into this scheme: Trump needs them to keep the base worked up, but those might further alienate those wealthier and more educated suburbanites.

Is Trump’s coalition narrowing?

For now, none of this seems to be working. Ronald Brownstein has a new analysis determining that Trump’s “coalition is narrowing.” The increasing drift away from Trump’s GOP of more educated, moderate Republican leaning voters from cosmopolitan suburban areas — represented by the Republican figures who have paraded forth to endorse Biden of late — is pushing Trump into an ever-tighter demographic corner:

Even compared with 2016, all signs suggest that Trump and the GOP this year will become even more reliant on support from his narrow coalition of core groups: Whites who live in rural areas, lack college degrees or identify as evangelical Christians.… Most dramatically, Trump is at risk of the weakest performance for any Republican presidential nominee in the history of modern polling, tracing back to 1952, among White voters with a college education.… Biden is not only posting big margins among college-educated White women, a group that has mostly leaned Democratic in recent years, but even winning most of the college-educated White men, ordinarily a reliably Republican bloc.

The result is that Democrats are increasingly aligned with “growing” diverse, cosmopolitan areas, even as Trump is working ever harder to squeeze more voters out of increasingly wrung out lemons:

With the electorate dividing along these lines, Trump and the GOP face the strong likelihood that they will be further exiled from the places that reflect the nation’s growing racial and cultural diversity, leaving them even more dependent on the stagnant or slowly growing places that have been least touched by America’s demographic and cultural changes.

This could create problems for Trump in Sun Belt states with growing suburban populations, such as Arizona and Florida, both almost certainly must-wins for him.

The efforts to bait Biden into fights about suburban zoning and the supposedly anarchic left are partly about reversing that dynamic. None of this means Trump can’t win — he could still recapture suburban Whites and juice up the base by just enough to squeak through the electoral college. But, by not taking the bait, Biden makes Trump’s rear-guard effort less likely to succeed.

