We saw the welcome mat go out for anti-Semites in 2016, when Donald Trump initially refused to disavow David Duke and when his campaign resorted to anti-Semitic imagery. We witnessed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) play the “Jewish money” card by invoking George Soros and two other Jewish billionaires. We heard Trump argue that Jews who do not support him are “disloyal to Israel” and Republicans increasingly equate being American with being White and Christian and view outsiders as ruining America. (The Public Religion Research Institute’s poll in 2018 showed 54 percent of Republicans think America is a Christian nation; in 2019, PRRI found "approximately two-thirds of Republicans agree both that discrimination against whites has become as much of a problem as discrimination against blacks (69%) and that immigrants are invading the country and changing American culture (63%).”)

And so it should be no surprise that anti-Semitism and conspiratorialists have infected the Republican National Convention.

First, on Tuesday, QAnon conspiratorialist Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Trump praised when she won the nomination for the Republican Party’s primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, proudly showed off her invitation to the White House to watch Trump’s acceptance speech on Thursday:

In the years before she ran for office, GOP congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote two conspiracy-laden blog posts speculating that the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to one counter-protester’s death was an “inside job” and promoting a debunked conspiracy alleging some Democratic Party leaders were running a human-trafficking and pedophilia ring -- known as “Pizzagate” -- was real. Greene, running now to represent in the northwest corner of Georgia in the US House, made the comments in 2017 and 2018, writing for the now-defunct website of American Truth Seekers, a conspiracy-laden blog. In a Facebook post, Greene wrote that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was guilty of treason and suggested she could be executed.

Also on Tuesday, the Daily Beast reported that Republicans canceled a convention appearance by Mary Ann Mendoza, a member of the Trump campaign’s advisory board who was supposed to speak during the second night of the convention. The Daily Beast reports:

Hours before she was set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, Mary Ann Mendoza took to Twitter and urged her followers to investigate a supposed Jewish plot to enslave the world. “Do yourself a favor and read this thread,” Mendoza, who is a member of the Trump campaign’s advisory board, tweeted to her more than 40,000 followers early Tuesday morning.

Mendoza was supposed to talk about illegal immigrants and specifically the tragic loss of her son in a car crash. However, she holds some other views, which once upon a time were not acceptable in a mainstream party and now don’t seem to raise an eyebrow:

Her tweet on Tuesday linked to a lengthy thread from a QAnon conspiracy theorist that laid out a fevered, anti-Semitic view of the world. In its telling, the Rothschilds—a famous Jewish banking family from Germany—created a plot to terrorize non-Jewish “goyim,” with purported details of their scheme that included plans to “make the goyim destroy each other” and “rob the goyim of their landed properties.”

Only after the story surfaced did Mendoza’s speech get pulled. (No word yet if Greene is losing her invitation as well.) Apparently, Mendoza’s views did not raise any eyebrows before then. (Ironically, she was canceled the night after Donald Trump Jr. and other decried the “cancel culture,” wherein people in power and privilege are held responsible and suffer the consequences of their outlandish remarks.)

Maybe the Republican National Committee — as thoroughly incompetent as it is — just did not vet her, you may say. But again, this ignores the fact that the Republican Party has put out the welcome mat for white supremacists, bigots and anti-Semites. The GOP can hardly be surprised when such people show up, anxious to venerate a president who they see is on their side.

(And no, the presence of a few virulent anti-Israel left-wingers does not mean “both sides” have a problem, especially when anti-Semites on the left hold no leadership role in the Democratic Party and are quickly condemned and repudiated. It means neither party is immune, but only one party is infested with conspiracy-mongering, white nationalism and anti-Semitism.)

The Biden campaign’s Jewish engagement director, Aaron Keyak, first expressed sympathy for Mendoza for having lost her child. “We offer comfort to any parent who ever has had to go through their loss of a child, especially under such circumstances. She has our full condolences and prayers.” However, he observed, her planned appearance was sadly not a surprising choice for the Trump convention. “As much as they may try to disguise it, giving room for these ideas is what Trump has done from Day One.” He continued, “No parade of speakers can drown out the phrase ‘very fine people on both sides’ after the anti-Semites marched in Charlottesville to the chant of the ‘Jews will not replace us.’ To anyone really watching and listening, that refusal of Trump to condemn such hatred still rings loudly and clearly.”

The rise of right-wing populism, conspiracy theories and rabid anti-Semitism is not unique to America. Where anti-democratic (small "d") furor breeds and becomes the source of national identity, all of these irrational beliefs gain steam. In the United States, there is only one major party that provides a comfortable refuge and a party leader who mouths the same “replacement” fears that violent white nationalists espouse. It is precisely for this reason that so many former Republicans understand the necessity of leveling the party to the ground and starting an opposition anew.

