Pundits praised Scott and Haley because they did not scream like other speakers, wink at white supremacy or venerate President Trump. Speaking in an inside voice, eschewing racist appeals and declining to slobber over a U.S. president — in such extreme terms that even Kim Jong Un might say, “Tone it down, guys” — do not deserve praise. Indeed, their performances reveal that Scott and Haley, unlike the true believers, might understand Trump is a toxic figure but are willing to enable him and lie on his behalf. Their sanity makes their falsehoods and denials even worse.

Haley repeated untrue talking points. She said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants to ban fracking. (He does not.) And her use of the quote from then-U.N. Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick that "Democrats always blame America first” in foreign policy was blatant nonsense; Democrats blame Russia, unlike Trump, and they blame a president who egregiously violated his oath. You see, Trump is not the same as “America,” which might escape notice in the cult.

Haley repeated the lie that the Obama administration sent cash to Iran; instead, it unfroze assets that Iran owned. Trump did not get tough on North Korea, as she claimed; Trump gave its dictator multiple, stomach-turning PR coups while ignoring his human rights atrocities. And while she didn’t call Biden a socialist, she made it sound as if he were a card-carrying member of the cabal of “Pelosi, Sanders and the Squad.” This is blather you would hear on Fox News.

It was downright embarrassing when she could not even perform a humble brag for removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina capitol grounds as governor. “Together we made the hard choices needed to heal, and removed a divisive symbol peacefully and respectfully,” she said. Perhaps she could not explain what that symbol is because Trump and his cult have defended the Confederate flag, a symbol of white supremacy.

So what is Haley doing? She knows about Trump’s grotesque record on human rights, his efforts to sabotage NATO and his extortion of Ukraine and Syria (abandoning the Kurds), yet she cheers him on. She cares so little for the principles she espouses that she will enable someone who betrays America and wants to destroy even the sanctity of elections. No one made her show up. Her dishonesty, low regard for the American people’s intelligence and lack of moral spine should not earn her brownie points. It deserves our scorn.

Scott’s address was even more galling since he has, at times, criticized Trump’s racism (including Trump’s statement that there were “very fine” people on both sides of the Charlottesville rally) and watched his party deny systemic racism in America and decline to support real police reform. He chose to obscure who was responsible for Trump-abetted calamities. “From a global pandemic, to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, 2020 has tested our nation in ways we haven’t seen for decades,” he said. So how did Trump do? Scott seems to pretend the election is not about Trump and Biden, hiding behind principles Trump rejects such as inclusiveness. He also falsely said the tax cuts did not diminish revenue. Adjusted for inflation and growth, they most certainly did.

Laughably, Scott argued that Trump had made the economy more inclusive. In 2019, Politico reported: “Income inequality has reached its highest level in at least 50 years, according to new U.S. government data released today, underscoring a key theme for Democratic candidates hoping to unseat President Donald Trump.” Blacks’ wealth compared with Whites has gone down, not up. And as Steve Rattner, former car czar in the Obama administration, recently explained in a New York Times op-ed: “By almost every metric, Black Americans have fared far worse than whites, including higher rates of closure of Black-owned businesses. And that’s after struggling under the Trump administration since long before the virus hit — Black median household incomes, which were 66.5 percent of those of white households in 2016, had dropped to 62.4 percent of the level of white households by 2018.”

Again, Scott was not forced to appear. Nevertheless, he came to praise a president who tries to scare White suburbanites with the prospect of Blacks moving into their neighborhoods; does not say the name Breonna Taylor or comment on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.; refers to majority-Black nations as “shithole countries,” calls Mexican immigrants “criminals" and "rapists”; encourages China to build detention camps for Uighurs; and betrayed his country by seeking to extort an ally in a war against Russia. What does it say about Scott that he would defend an overt racist and admirer of dictators? It says he either is blinded by the right-wing propaganda machine or, just like Trump, is willing to look Americans in the eye and lie. This, too, is unworthy of praise.

