Such a stunt would be relatively harmless — unless Catherine started making decisions based on the fantasy rather than reality.

Fox News has now built a comparable fantasy world, created night after night with one particular viewer in mind. Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro are the modern-day versions of Potemkin, set on ensuring that their leader sees a world constructed for him and not the grim reality that lies beyond the airwaves. But if President Trump loses in November, as he’s on track to do, Fox News will share in the blame. Like the Potemkin villages designed for Catherine, Fox News World has become real to Trump. And because he believes the fantasy world is reality, he’s making devastating unforced political errors that could cost him the election.

The Republican convention — an event orchestrated in close coordination with the White House — is a four-day-long fun-house mirror, a glimpse into the alternate reality where Trump and the die-hard supporters within his base have lived for years.

In Fox News World, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for socialism, a shadowy figure of a Marxist left. Speakers on Night One of the GOP convention repeatedly hinted at the notion that Biden would create a Communist hellscape in America. But in the real world, most Americans see Biden as a moderate Democrat, the opposite of a radical. Because the convention organizers and speakers have chosen to live exclusively in Fox News World, their narratives emanating from it to a broader audience seem unhinged. The lines that are designed for Fox News World accomplish their goal within Fox News World. But outside of it, such off-the-wall claims just further alienate independents and undecided voters.

Speakers at the convention also repeatedly tried to fuse Biden to former president Barack Obama. That makes sense as a strategy in Fox News World, where Obama is cast as a supervillain, a boogeyman, a fever-dream caricature of right-wing fears. But in the real world, Obama is one of the most popular presidents in modern history, a man who left office in January 2017 with the support of nearly 6 in 10 Americans. Every time a Republican speaker attacks the Obama-Biden legacy, that’s one fewer ad the Biden campaign needs to buy with images linking the two men.

And, perhaps most important of all, Trump made the mistakes that likely ended his presidency during the pandemic because he believed the feel-good narratives pushed by Fox News. In Fox News World, the pandemic was first “a hoax.” Then it was erroneously conflated with the flu. Then, during some of the worst weeks of infection, a morning show host told Americans to get on airplanes. Finally, there were the weeks and weeks of endless support for hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug that may actually be deadly for some patients. Because Trump believed Fox News World’s encouraging depictions of the pandemic over the warnings of experts and scientists, he severely misjudged the seriousness of the crisis until it was too late. He reopened the economy prematurely too, after a steady drumbeat of opinion hosts pushed the idea on Fox News prime-time programming.

Yet in the real world, poll after poll has shown that Americans are sincerely worried about a pandemic that has killed more than 174,000 — and they want the president to follow expert medical advice rather than bashing the best infectious disease experts in the United States.

There has been plenty of commentary about how Trump’s insatiable thirst for praise and attention has caused him to watch Fox News at all hours of the day. But that narcissism comes at a cost: He has begun to believe the narrative that has been handcrafted to make him feel better. Like a tinpot despot consuming state news and attending carefully orchestrated displays of fealty, Trump’s steady diet of Fox News (complemented with a side of political rallies designed to make him feel like a political messiah) has warped his thinking. As a result, he continues to preach only to the converted — a much smaller part of the population than he realizes.

Trump’s struggle to get reelected is a simple math problem. He needs to grow his base, not simply pander to it. And yet, because he believes that the Potemkin village of Fox News World is the real world, he is unable to do so. In a twisted way, then, if Trump loses, you can partly blame his biggest cheerleader: Fox News.