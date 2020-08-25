DeJoy does not know basic facts about postal prices or even about voting by mail. “I’m glad you know the price of a stamp, but I am concerned about your understanding of this agency,” Porter said matter-of-factly. “And I am particularly concerned about it because you started taking very decisive action when you became postmaster general. You started directing the unplugging and destroying of machines, changing of employee procedures and locking of collection boxes.” When asked about the changes under his watch that have impacted service, he insisted they were not his and he did not know who was responsible.

What Porter and several of her House and Senate colleagues demonstrated is that DeJoy either does not grasp or cannot execute the mission of the U.S. Postal Service. That mission is not to make money or even to make the agency more efficient. (At one point, DeJoy said fewer rural deliveries would make the postal service more efficient.) The mission is to provide a reliable service specified in the Constitution that the framers understood was vital to the nation’s well-being.

DeJoy, right at home in this administration, never seems to take responsibility for much of anything. The Post reports:

In several instances, he blamed middle management for changes that happened under his watch — or even for taking steps he didn’t even know about. “Are you certain that no one was cutting back on overtime?” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) asked DeJoy at one point. “No, I’m not certain. That’s part of the problem at the Postal Service,” DeJoy responded.

DeJoy seems intent on making more efficient an organization that he knows little about without examining the effects on actual people. (“As he did in testimony before the Senate last week, DeJoy defended the changes he’s put in place since taking over the agency in mid-June — while insisting that he was not responsible for the most controversial developments, including reduction of overtime and dismantling of some mail-sorting machines.”)

Porter’s questioning was instructive in several respects.

First, grilling administration witnesses about whether they explicitly received direction from President Trump is a waste of time. These appointees get their jobs because they understand what Trump wants. If there is any confusion, they read the president’s daily tweets.

Second, asking witnesses to confess to corrupt motives is also futile. The best you can do is establish the lack of qualifications and any donations the appointees made to Trump. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, for example, to figure out that Gordon Sondland, a former ambassador to the European Union who had no diplomatic experience, got the job because he donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.

Finally, she has aptly underscored the degree to which the Trump administration cares not one wit about good governance. It is a government designed to serve Trump’s grudges and conspiratorial paranoia while allowing cronies to feather their own nests. After failing so miserably at his job and revealing how little qualified he is for the job, DeJoy, one might hope, would resign out of shame. But this, remember, is an administration without apologies or regrets. Just lots of scandals.

