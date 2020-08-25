Perhaps he’s just jealous. In fact, New Zealand’s response to the change in its fortunes offers a case study in how a responsible government should react to the pandemic. On Aug. 21, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to Trump’s criticism without ever mentioning his name. New Zealand, she said, has one of the lowest rates of covid-19 in the world. The United States, she noted, has 16,563 cases per million people; New Zealand has 269.

AD

AD

New Zealand’s position as an isolated island country has undoubtedly helped it fend off the worst. Yet that’s not the only ingredient of its success. “One of the most important lessons we’ve learnt from overseas is the need to go hard and go early,” Ardern said on Aug. 11, as she informed the public of her government’s response to the country’s first case of community transmission in 102 days. Going hard and early was exactly what the New Zealand government proceeded to do.

Upon discovery of that single new case in Auckland, the country’s largest city, the government shut down all non-essential services and moved all education online for an initial three-day period (subsequently extended to 18 days). It put severe restrictions on travel out of Auckland and maintained a social distancing regime.

In contrast to the United States, New Zealand has strongly and consistently encouraged mask-wearing, and the government has sent millions of masks out through food parcels and other social service deliveries. It also ramped up testing, with expanded hours at community based drive-through sites to help offset the large numbers seeking tests.

New Zealand laboratories are processing more than 25,000 tests daily, with an average 24 to 48 hours turnaround time. For comparison, the per capita equivalent for the United States would be more than 1.6 million tests daily. Instead, U.S. daily testing hovers around 730,000, even as more than 50,000 new cases are identified each day.

AD

AD

Yet perhaps the most striking difference has been New Zealand’s emphasis on a contact tracing system, an area in which the United States continues to lag dramatically. Within 48 hours, New Zealand’s system had identified 86 percent of the “close contacts” of the positive case in Auckland. Five days after the initial case had been discovered, contact tracing had identified 49 people who tested positive for covid-19, and 1,322 close contacts of those cases. They all consented to the government’s request to begin immediate 14-day self-isolation and submit to testing. Those in Auckland were asked to return to a near-lockdown overnight. Moreover, they did it.

The government knows it can maintain such policies only with the support of a willing public — which it’s maintaining with the help of new wage subsidies, leave benefits and mortgage payment deferrals.

All this underlines one of the biggest challenges of the U.S. response to covid-19. So many of us took action to help “flatten the curve” back in the spring, only to see the president blunt the effects by undercutting the best public health advice available. Getting Americans to keep sacrificing for a government they have little basis for trusting may well be impossible.

AD

AD

The daily news briefings in New Zealand are like a window on a parallel universe compared with the sparse, incoherent and often contradictory briefings offered by Trump. Ardern and other high-level officials calmly walk listeners through new information they have received in the previous 24 hours, and respond to tough media questions with respect.

As more information comes in, officials are increasingly confident that the growing number of new cases is all part of the same “cluster” — they can all be traced back to the initial case discovered on Aug. 11. Their confidence from their contact tracing system was backed up by genome sequencing of the virus undertaken for each new case; all matched the initial case.

Genomic research also demonstrated that the strain of the virus in the Auckland cluster had not previously been seen in New Zealand. This enabled officials to put to rest any suggestion that the virus had been lingering undetected in the community, and confirmed the realization that this new cluster is the result of contamination at the border. Increased scrutiny of New Zealand’s stringent border policy has followed; the media have highlighted points of weakness, and the government has begun to implement changes.

AD

AD

“I’m asking New Zealanders to once again be strong and be kind,” Ardern told New Zealanders on Aug. 11, pairing two words that the Trump administration seems to view as inherently contradictory. To an American eye, the measures the New Zealand government has taken in the past two weeks are breathtaking. Yet it is this underlying policy ethos, marrying strength with kindness, which might be key to New Zealand’s enviable position throughout this pandemic.