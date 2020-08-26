That’s right, they take pride in breaking the law. And we can see it in the ongoing struggle over Trump’s financial records — which is no less important even if we might not see them until after the election.

AD

Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, just released a letter making clear that his committee is continuing to pursue the president’s financial records from Deutsche Bank, in the wake of a Supreme Court decision in July that narrowed the scope of how Congress could go about doing so.

AD

That decision, while rejecting Trump’s preposterous claims of blanket immunity from investigation, gave him a gift by drawing out the process, probably until next year. That’s a victory for him: Through a combination of lying, delaying, and obstructing, he managed to keep his financial records from the public, even though there has never been a U.S. president for whom it was more important that we see those records.

But this fight is not over, nor should it be.

AD

Trump’s tax returns in particular may reveal misconduct or even criminal activity. Indeed, absolutely everyone — Democrats, Republicans, Trump himself — operates on the assumption that if they saw the light of day it would be a political disaster for him. But as Schiff points out in his letter, his committee is concerned with their counterintelligence value.

AD

Schiff notes that “a complete and rigorous assessment of President Trump’s foreign financial conflicts of interest and the counterintelligence risks arising therefrom has not been conducted by federal law enforcement, the Intelligence Community, other Executive Branch agencies, or any other congressional committee.” That includes the special counsel’s investigation, which never sought the records.

When you think about it, that’s stunning. Despite all the evidence that Trump at least could be compromised by his foreign financial entanglements, the question has never been investigated in a comprehensive way.

AD

The Intelligence Committee is narrowing its request for Trump’s records from Deutsche Bank, so they go back only to the beginning of 2015, include only Trump and his three older children, and cover only information pertaining to his relationships with “any foreign individual, entity, or government.”

AD

Why is this still so important? Obviously, Trump might win in November, so any corrupt relationship he has would be an ongoing national security threat. Even if he loses, we have to know just how compromised he was, to see what new laws might be necessary to avert the dangers he represents in the future.

Furthermore, as Schiff notes:

Congress may still wish to defund — or enact legislative countermeasures to reverse — policy decisions by President Trump that were tainted by foreign financial conflicts of interest or the poisonous fruits of foreign leverage.

And there’s plenty of reason to believe that as we speak Trump has relationships that could compromise national security. The fact that he was pursuing a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow while running for president and urging friendlier ties with Vladimir Putin suggests, at a minimum, that he may have troubling overseas relationships.

AD

The fact that he tried to strongarm the president of Ukraine into helping his reelection campaign by announcing a bogus “investigation” of Joe Biden proves that he would not hesitate to use his office to subordinate the interests of the U.S. to his own personal gain.

AD

But do we really need to be so worried about the future? It’s almost impossible to contemplate someone as corrupt as Trump ever becoming president again, partly because there may be few others who are as corrupt as Trump, in politics or any other arena of American life.

But this era in our history has taught us that anything is possible — and that ordinary norms and legal processes are simply insufficient to provide meaningful guardrails of integrity. If a president is determined enough, he can run roughshod over the system.