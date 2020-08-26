AD

News earlier this week that Falwell would resign his post as president of Liberty University seemed the inevitable conclusion of a very visible fall from grace, until newer news arrived announcing that Falwell had “withdrawn” his resignation pending further negotiations. Finally, Falwell declared around midday on Tuesday that he had decided to resign after all. The stop-and-go departure said something about the quandary that Falwell had created for Liberty and maybe evangelical Christianity: His power has become a liability.

Liberty University, founded by Falwell’s father, Jerry Sr., started foundering in the 1990s. Jerry Jr. brought it back from the brink after his 2007 takeover, and the school now boasts more than $3 billion in gross assets, and some 100,000 Liberty University Online students along with the 15,500 on campus. Liberty says it’s training the “champions of Christ,” and Falwell was the champion of the champions. He was responsible for a movement’s children, and therefore its future.

There is one thing, however, that Falwell is not — and that’s a pastor. Instead, he’s a self-styled businessman, and judging by the past few years, he’s also a gambler: What made him a key evangelical leader, besides his name, was one shrewd bet he placed in 2016. Falwell embraced Trump early, just before January’s Republican caucuses in Iowa, where social conservatives are the key voting bloc. After that, Falwell didn’t budge. He hugged the candidate even closer after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape later that year.

Some saw in this moment, as one commentator put it, “the last spasm of energy from the Religious Right before its overdue death.” If so, these convulsions are disturbingly prolonged. Trump won, of course, and has used his bully pulpit as a plain old pulpit for evangelism, though he neither practices nor really preaches the faith. Falwell reaped much of the credit from his flock, converting himself into the almost untouchable leader of a resurgent movement.

Power is supposed to come with responsibility, but often irresponsibility accompanies it instead. Billy Graham famously feared that his influence and fame would lead him to succumb to temptation like so many sawdust-trail revivalists before him, so he tried to give temptation a timeout: never, for instance, dining alone with a woman who wasn’t his wife. (Vice President Pence has been mocked for adopting a similarly sexist stricture.)

Falwell appears to have succumbed to temptations aplenty. Even so, he nearly survived. Liberty’s board of trustees stayed silent as lapse after lapse leaked out, and when Politico Magazine detailed indiscretions including theft from school coffers, executives supposedly signaled to students to shush as well. Falwell told The Post that the university will pay him $10.5 million in severance as part of his contract, which might explain why he lasted so long — even as faculty members were speaking out off the record, and an alumni group launched a website chronicling his missteps. In his interview with The Post on Tuesday, Falwell denied any wrongdoing.

Ultimately, however, Liberty must have determined that continuing this relationship would cost it more than those $10.5 million. When many Americans hear “Jerry Falwell Jr.” they think “evangelism,” and when they hear “evangelism” they think “Jerry Falwell Jr.” The association was a boon for both in the best of times, but in times when Falwell is purportedly showing up at nightclubs, posting provocative pictures and watching his wife fool around with pool boys, it’s a burden for believers. This shook the faith of the faithful: the worry that what Falwell did would define them, and their proselytizing, as something other than what they want to be.

The Republican Party, too, has sat idly by as Trump violates the free-trade, free-market, not-so-freewheeling tenets it insists it holds dear — and as he replaces those tenets with nothing but himself. Now its nominee appears every night at the national convention, and the platform from 2016 is altered not one bit because substance has officially become subservient to personality. Perhaps those voters and operatives and congressmen who have always harbored doubts have decided it’s too late to save their party from becoming synonymous with its standard-bearer. Or perhaps they don’t know what they want to be at all.

