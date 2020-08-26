The administration, and even many critics, have operated on the assumption that the pandemic caused the recession, so if we fix the pandemic, the economy will bounce right back. This is not the case. The Post reports that roughly “33 percent of the employees put on furlough in March were laid off for good by July . . . . Only 37 percent have been called back to their previous employer.” The numbers are staggering: “There were 3.7 million U.S. unemployed who had permanently lost their previous job as of July, according to the Labor Department. That figure doubled from February to June, held steady in July, and is expected to hit between 6.2 million and 8.7 million by late this year.”

This makes sense when you see the restaurant closings and retail bankruptcies. These employers are not coming back, and it is far from clear that those employees can find work elsewhere. The result is a frightful echo of the Great Recession. (“The economists’ most pessimistic estimate are uncomfortably close to the 8.6 million permanent unemployed seen after the Great Recession. Permanent unemployment and its cousin, long-term unemployment, are tremendous drags on an economic recovery.”)

When you drill down on numbers, the human suffering is overwhelming. The hardship falls on those least able to absorb the shock — people Trump and his pin-stripped millionaire aides may have difficulty understanding. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports: “The majority of jobs lost in the crisis have been in industries that pay low average wages, with the lowest-paying industries accounting for 30 percent of all jobs but 51 percent of the jobs lost from February to July, the latest month of Labor Department employment data. Jobs in low-paying industries were down almost twice as much between February and July 2020 (14.0 percent) as jobs in medium-wage industries (8.1 percent) and three times as much as in high-wage industries (5.0 percent).” These are the people to whom the Senate Republicans and Trump begrudge the extra $600 per week in unemployment insurance benefits.

The hunger situation is appalling for an advanced country. “Data from several sources show a dramatic increase in the number of households struggling to put enough food on the table. About 29 million adults — 12.1 percent of all adults in the country — reported that their household sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat in the last seven days, according to the Household Pulse Survey for the week ending July 21,” CBPP reports. “The rates were more than twice as high for Black and Latino respondents (21 percent for both groups) as for white respondents (8 percent).”

There is a reason why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) continues to focus on children, given that, per the CBPP report, “11 to 20 percent of adults with children reported that their children sometimes or often didn’t eat enough in the last seven days because they couldn’t afford it, well above the pre-pandemic figure.” This translates to about 9 million to 17 million food-insecure children.

Housing insecurity is also crushing. “An estimated 14.8 million adults who live in rental housing — 1 in 5 adult renters — were behind on rent for the week ending July 21,” reports CBPP. “Here, too, the rates were much higher for Black (31 percent) and Latino (28 percent) renters than white (15 percent) renters.” And while eviction moratoriums have prevented mass homelessness, there has not been loan forgiveness.

Trump apparently has no clue how to help the economy — or at least cushion the blow. He and his Republican allies insist we have spent enough on stimulus. The Federal Reserve, whose chair, Jerome H. Powell, has practically begged Congress to act, is running low on monetary gimmicks to prop up the economy. The result is not the rosy portrait painted at the RNC convention. Millions are unemployed and at risk of losing basic necessities such as food and shelter. And Trump insists on bragging about the stock market.