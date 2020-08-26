Please. Where were these critics in August 2016, when then-Vice President Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump from foreign soil while on an official visit overseas? Speaking to allies gathered at a NATO summit in Riga, Latvia, Biden said Trump didn’t know what he was talking about when it came foreign policy. “Don’t listen to that other fellow. He knows not of what he speaks,” Biden said, pausing for emphasis before adding, “And he doesn’t know of what he speaks.” Biden continued, “The fact that you occasionally hear something from a presidential candidate … it’s nothing that should be taken seriously.”

Biden’s attack was not unprecedented, because just a few months earlier, President Barack Obama broke the norm by attacking Trump during an official visit to Japan. At a news conference in Ise City, Obama declared that Trump had “rattled” foreign leaders “because a lot of the proposals that he’s made display either ignorance of world affairs or a cavalier attitude or an interest in getting tweets and headlines instead of actually thinking through what it is that is required to keep America safe and secure and prosperous, and what’s required to keep the world on an even keel.” The Post reported at the time that “standing on the world stage Thursday, Obama showed no hesitation to attack Trump” and that the president had “obliterated the now-quaint political convention that partisanship stops at the water’s edge,” adding that “several historians said it was rare, if not unprecedented, for an outgoing president to criticize the foreign policy position of someone from the opposite party by name while traveling abroad.”

Unlike Biden and Obama, Pompeo did not attack anyone during his brief video address from Jerusalem. He did even not mention Biden. Instead, Pompeo talked about Trump’s foreign policy accomplishments. He noted that the president had “moved the U.S. Embassy to this very city of God, Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the Jewish homeland” — without mentioning it was something the Obama-Biden administration promised, yet failed, to do. He declared that “when Iran threatened, the president approved a strike that killed Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani, the man responsible for the murder and maiming of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Christians across the Middle East.” He said that “because of the president’s determination and leadership, the ISIS caliphate is wiped out, its evil leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.” He described how “the president brokered an historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, that our grandchildren will read about in their history books.” And he noted that "the president has held China accountable for covering up the China virus and allowing it to spread death and economic destruction in America and around the world, and he will not rest until justice is done.”

Contrast Pompeo’s dignified remarks with the blistering partisan attack former secretary of state John Kerry delivered at the Democratic convention last week. “Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and a more peaceful world, and like everything else he inherited he bankrupted it,” Kerry thundered. “When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission, it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at.”

What a statesman. None of Trump’s critics complained about Kerry’s attacks on the president. They also didn’t complain when Kerry violated long-standing diplomatic protocol by holding multiple meetings with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, after leaving office to discuss the Iran nuclear agreement from which Trump withdrew. Pompeo rightly called those meetings “unseemly and unprecedented,” declaring, “This is a former secretary of state engaged with the world’s largest state sponsor of terror … telling them to wait out this administration.” Kerry committed a far more serious breach than any political convention speech, yet no one cared.

So, Kerry can actively undermine U.S. foreign policy, and Obama and Biden can attack Trump from foreign soil, but it is an outrage for Mike Pompeo to laud the diplomatic achievements of the president he serves — and by extension the achievements of the diplomats he leads? Spare us the outrage.