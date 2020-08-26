This has long been a core part of Republican politics, especially around race. Minorities are taking your jobs, killing your children and living off welfare, generations of voters have been told; the only answer was to elect the party whose highest priority is cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations. In 2016, Trump told that same story, but this time the villains were immigrants.

But in this election the GOP has found a different avenue to promote that resentment and anger. Liberals, they say, are silencing you, making you a victim of “cancel culture.”

And the Trump children are here to tell you that the thought police are coming for you.

“The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own,” said Eric Trump on Tuesday night. “To the voiceless, shamed, censored and canceled, my father will fight for you.”

Joining the de-silencing and un-canceling was Eric’s half-sister, Tiffany, who exposed the dark forces tampering with Americans’ minds. “This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms. Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct,” she said.

“Ask yourselves, why are we prevented from seeing certain information?" Tiffany Trump continued. "Why is one viewpoint promoted while others are hidden? The answer is control, because division and controversy breed profit.”

So we’re all forced to adhere to one set of beliefs, because the media want division and controversy. See if you can spot the logical problem there.

“If you care about living your life without restraints, about rebelling against those who would suppress your voice,” Tiffany Trump concluded, you must vote for her father.

Tuesday’s presentation also featured Nick Sandmann, the young man who became famous after a confrontation on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Sandmann described how his voice had been snuffed out: “I learned what was happening to me had a name. It was called being canceled, as in annulled, as in revoked, as in made void. Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left.”

So Sandmann explained how he had been silenced while addressing a national televised audience, as every silenced person does.

The night before Donald Trump Jr. sounded the same notes: “Joe Biden and the radical left are now coming for our freedom of speech. They want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the silent majority. It will be the silenced majority.”

There’s a reality underneath these complaints, even if it’s not quite the one Republicans portray. Liberals do indeed have the lion’s share of cultural power in America, particularly in the entertainment industry and academia. They use that power to express their values, in ways many conservatives find unpleasant. For instance, you can see gay couples on TV now.

As American society has become more inclusive, certain groups have felt their loss of cultural hegemony as a kind of oppression, as though, to take just one example, if everyone isn’t forced to honor Christian holidays in all public spaces to the exclusion of every other religion, that means Christians are being persecuted.

When society changes in ways that undermine your position — if you hear people speaking a language other than yours, or people challenge ideas you took for granted, or someone tells you that the way you talk about other people is harmful — it can be alienating and distressing.

At the same time, conservatives have most of the political power in America today, power they possess despite the fact that they are in the minority. In two of the past five presidential elections, their nominee has won despite getting fewer votes than the Democrat, and they control the Senate despite Democratic senators winning many more votes and representing many more people. The system is built to give outsize weight to them and the places they live.

That fact does not assuage Republicans’ feelings of resentment over their lack of cultural dominance. And just as they equate any exercise of authority by a duly elected Democrat with “tyranny,” they’ve convinced themselves that being criticized for something they do or say is the same thing as being censored and canceled.

This is all right out of the rhetoric of Fox News and conservative talk radio, where tales of oppressed conservatives are a part of everyday’s menu, meant to keep the audience enraged and fearful.

To be clear, I’m not saying that there aren’t, shall we say, excesses of censoriousness in our contemporary debates. But for a group of people constantly wailing that they’ve been silenced, Republicans are awfully loud.