But Politico reports that Trump’s own intelligence officials are now saying this is steaming nonsense:

The intelligence community has seen no evidence that foreign powers intend to manipulate mail-in voting in the 2020 election, senior Trump administration officials said Wednesday, undercutting a claim by President Donald Trump that such fraud “will be the scandal of our times.” “We have no information or intelligence that any nation-state threat actor is engaging in any activity to undermine the mail-in vote or ballots,” said a top official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who joined other senior intel community officials from the Department of Homeland Security and FBI to brief media on the status of foreign election threats. They spoke with reporters on condition they not be named.

Attorney General William P. Barr has also validated Trump’s claim. Yet, as Politico notes, officials say there’s just no grounds for it:

But a senior FBI official on the same Wednesday call said any consequential election fraud is unlikely to materialize. "We have not seen to date a coordinated national voter fraud effort during a major election,” the official said. “It’s extraordinarily difficult to change a federal election outcome through this type of fraud alone.”

Of course, we already knew this. The basic facts about how vote-by-mail works, and what would be required to actually pull off something like that, render the whole notion utterly absurd.

AD

It’s a good thing that intelligence officials weighed in to set the record straight. Nonetheless, this raises a few cautionary points.

AD

First, this is an object lesson in how a president who is determined to corrupt literally everything in sight can grotesquely distort public debate beyond recognition.

As it happens, there is an actual threat posed by foreign powers that is related to vote-by-mail. As Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and some experts have pointed out, there is a danger that Russian disinformation might try to amplify Trump’s lies about mail-in balloting.

This could be done both to undermine voters’ confidence in our political system (a key reason for the original Russian electoral sabotage effort), or to try to foment civil unrest if Trump does try to cast millions of mail ballots as part of a plot to steal the election away from him.

AD

In this scenario, Russian disinformation and Trumpian disinformation will overlap and have similar goals. Which is an alarming prospect.

AD

Yet, as far as I can tell, the intelligence officials didn’t address this threat. Instead, they focused on Trump’s wildly unhinged theories about foreign powers hijacking vote-by-mail. Again, it’s good that those are getting debunked. But it’s crazy that they are the ones framing the debate.

Second, it’s still not clear how shackled intelligence officials will be in getting good information out to the public.

As it is, they have announced that Russia is indeed currently trying to interfere in our election. But they may be both muting their warnings and possibly withholding information that might give the public a clearer picture of what’s really happening.

AD

Right now, a key reason Trump is attacking vote-by-mail, in addition to laying the groundwork to contest a losing result, is to get voters to conclude that their own mail ballots might not be counted, so they don’t use vote-by-mail at all (and, Trump hopes, don’t vote in person because of pandemic conditions, either).

AD

So voters ideally need to hear more reassurances from officials — at, say, the Department of Homeland Security — that vote-by-mail is safe and secure (in addition to hearing it won’t get hijacked by a foreign power).

“When you have a president who distorts facts and intelligence relentlessly, the role of the intelligence community in speaking directly to the public takes on unusual, added importance,” Joshua Geltzer, a senior National Security Council official from 2015 to 2017, told me.

AD

“People need to hear this directly and fully, rather than mediated and with Trump weighing in on Twitter to distort it again,” Geltzer continued. “He has so dirtied the waters on this that it will take every piece of our government trying to establish what truth is to even begin overcoming his falsity.”

What’s more, if Trump does go through with his openly advertised intention to declare countless outstanding mail ballots illegitimate on and after Election Day — whether because of to foreign- or domestic-invented voter fraud — will intelligence officials be in a position to sufficiently rebut those assertions?

AD

“There’s every reason to expect that Trump will try to muzzle and shackle and silence those who try to undermine his claims,” Geltzer told me.

AD

No question, it’s good that Trump’s efforts to corrupt the election with disinformation took this hit. But there’s still a lot to worry about.