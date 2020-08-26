Only one presidential candidate is deploring another shooting of an unarmed Black American and denouncing violence:

Meanwhile, Trump sounds the law-and-order horn (despite a slew of his own aides arrested or convicted of crimes, a bonanza of Hatch Act violations, an incitement for cops to mistreat suspects and multiple investigations into Trump’s own finances). He blames racial violence in our cities on liberals and Black Lives Matter protesters. In fact, we should look to systemic racism and police indifference.

AD

AD

A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha. . . . According to witness accounts and video footage, police apparently let the young man responsible for the shootings walk past them with a rifle over his shoulder with his hands in the air as members of the crowd were yelling for him to be arrested because he had shot people.

Rittenhouse’s social media entries feature “Blue Lives Matter” tributes, the slogan Republicans widely use to rebut efforts to focus on the plague of killings of Black men.

Police at the protests also seem to have encouraged armed vigilantes. The Associated Press reports: “Video taken before the shooting showed police tossing bottled water from an armored vehicle to what appear to be armed civilians walking the streets. And one of them appears to be the gunman. ‘We appreciate you being here,’ an officer is heard saying to the group over a loudspeaker.”

What is striking about the dishonest messaging from Trump and his fellow Republicans, which has surely fueled this atmosphere, is that the media’s focus has been on whether it will work or convince voters. There are two problems with such takes.

AD

AD

First, the answers are unknowable. There is no polling which tells us one way or another. However, the focus on these questions makes politics into a value-free, fact-free game. The message to voters implicitly says that what matters in politics is whether a candidate’s message resonates with his or her base.

Instead, the focus should be on what is happening in the country (e.g., a Category 4 hurricane bearing down on the Gulf Coast with no mention from the president, a pandemic out of control, another example of systemic racism in policing) and the abject dishonesty of a party unwilling to accept reality or responsibility.

Second, the media ignores the degree to which Republicans contribute to racial injustice by refusing to acknowledge it exists. Robert P. Jones of PRRI explains:

Messaging from the Republican convention is clearly an effort to capitalize on racial violence. After all the protests, all the heartfelt efforts to diversify newsrooms to improve coverage and the deaths of so many Black Americans, how is it possible that the coverage is so frivolous and the lack of accountability so great?

AD

AD

While the Republican convention has given Jacob Blake’s shooting short shrift, the National Basketball Association postponed Wednesday’s schedule of playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks team members refused to take the court for their game earlier in the afternoon. Maybe the NBA can give the event the attention it deserves.

We face the most consequential election in our lifetimes. One party is brazenly displaying its ability to bamboozle its base. It behooves the rest of us not to praise their ingenuity, but to refocus on the three major crises we face: a health crisis unprecedented over the last 100 years, an economic collapse equivalent to the Great Depression, and a spate of racial violence against unarmed Black people, each of which the sitting president waves off while spinning a false narrative of Democrats’ “socialism” and indifference to violence.