First, she identifies as a religious Christian and voted for Trump because of her opposition to abortion, but now plainly is prioritizing other concerns and voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden. This is the quintessential “permission” ad — telling pro-life women that they can abandon Trump without changing their views. They can decide that Trump’s handling of threats is as great a danger — or a greater danger — to American lives as any we have seen.

Second, Neumann makes a critical connection between safety and Trump’s incitement of white supremacists. As she says, he makes us less safe when he normalizes notions that Whites may be “replaced” by people of color. The president legitimizes views that were once an anathema in public life. It is not simply a moral issue; it is a national security issue.

Third, as an insider, she speaks with authority on covid-19, debunking the laughably false narrative that the coronavirus pandemic is in the rearview mirror. She confirms that plans were “in place for a pandemic for 15 years” and that experts beginning in January started to warn the administration to prepare for the onslaught. From January until March 11, Neumann says, public servants tried to do their jobs. Trump got in the way. It is a refreshing reminder of reality at a time when the Republican National Convention is gaslighting the American people and the media is grading speakers who are lying on a curve.

Neumann’s fears seem to have been confirmed by the latest news of White House politicization of science. USA Today reported on Wednesday:

Infectious disease experts are not only confused but also troubled by a change in testing guidelines made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said people without symptoms may not need a test — even if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. “Our work on the ‘silent’ spread underscored the importance of testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 regardless of symptoms,” tweeted Alison Galvani, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at Yale School of Medicine. “This change in policy will kill.”

The CDC apparently made this switch when Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was literally unconscious. Fauci told CNN that he was “under general anesthesia in the operating room” to remove a polyp from one of his vocal cords while the testing guideline was being discussed. He emphasized that he “was not part of any discussion” and that he is “concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations.”

That follows the apology from the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, for misleading Americans — as part of a PR exercise by the administration — by grossly exaggerating the efficacy of blood-plasma treatment for covid-19. It is not the only time Hahn has appeared to politicize and misrepresent findings. NPR reported: “In March, [Hahn] touted a study out of China that he told NPR’s “Morning Edition” showed coronavirus tests developed in that country were of poor quality. In fact, as NPR reported, he misrepresented the paper’s findings, based on a cryptically worded scientific abstract that summarized the paper. The actual research had in fact already been retracted.”

In other words, Neumann’s indictment of Trump is entirely believable because everything we have seen for ourselves confirms her basic point: Trump is a menace to the American people.

