White House advisers Jared Kushner and Marc Short mocked the African American athletes who go on strike to call attention to the string of unjustified police killings of African Americans. Kushner belittled statements from athletes as “slogans.” Short described the effort to rectify racism as “absurd and silly.” Rank injustice and the slayings of innocents, apparently, are undeserving of their concern.

Vice President Pence declared Trump a great success during his convention speech Wednesday, despite the pandemic deaths of nearly 180,000 Americans, a 10 percent unemployment rate, and millions insecure in both food and housing. Republicans refuse to pass a stimulus bill because they suspect (contrary to the available data) that people are lazy and will stay home rather than go to work. The indifference to human suffering is staggering.

I suspect this meanness, lack of empathy and refusal to take responsibility for the suffering that the GOP has caused are among the most significant factors driving women away from the party. The Democrats in their convention showed deep concern for victims of racial violence, the pandemic and economic ruin. We heard one tribute after another attesting to Biden’s human decency and his ability to put himself in others’ shoes — from Amtrak employees to young people trying to overcome stuttering to Black families mourning the loss of a child as a result of a police shooting. Even if a woman in the suburbs does not see herself in those people, she can see how Biden treats others and can understand that Trump’s narcissism prevents him from caring for anyone but himself.

Biden’s new two-minute ad is a tribute to caring:

In a speech Thursday, vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that we are at our best when America “loves, helps and protects” fellow Americans. She calmly recounted the horror of repeated deaths of Blacks at the hands of police, with an emphatic statement opposing violence. (“We must always defend peaceful protest and peaceful protesters. We should not confuse them with those looting and committing acts of violence, including the shooter, who was arrested for murder,” she said.)

Harris pivoted to the pandemic, citing everyday people — parents, small businesspeople, health-care workers, families of deceased covid-19 patients — and emphasized “the reality of America right now, a reality completely absent from this week’s Republican National Convention.” She explained: “The Republican convention is designed for one purpose: to soothe Donald Trump’s ego. To make him feel good. But here’s the thing: He’s the president of the United States, and it’s not supposed to be about him." She added, “Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a president of the United States: He failed to protect the American people. Plain and simple. Trump showed what we in the legal profession would call reckless disregard for the well-being” of Americans.

In their convention, in their ads and in their public remarks, Democrats have drawn a stark contrast between Trump, who seems to care only for the stock market and his own reelection, and Democrats, who have had a plan to fight covid-19 and understand that a president is supposed to care for us, not the other way around.