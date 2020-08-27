But in this case, the quote captures a deep and important truth, one that raises the question: Can Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris frontally go on offense over the continuing unrest?

AD

That’s because Conway’s quote reflects something we all know: Trump actually is hoping there will be more violence — perhaps much more — and he really does believe it will help him politically.

AD

Indeed, he arguably has taken concrete actions to try to make that happen. Or at least he’s done things that were certain to provoke more anger and tension at a time when the president should be trying to calm matters and taking into account the difficult positions of many stakeholders.

Those Trumpian actions include everything from celebrating the violent clearing of protesters outside the White House and threatening to send troops into major cities (which his own military officials repudiated); to dispatching law enforcement to Portland, Ore., (which local officials said made things worse); to perpetually trying to provoke racial conflict at every opportunity.

AD

This Conway moment rips the lid off this whole strategy. And it feeds directly into a frame that Biden and Democrats have been increasingly using of late.

AD

For instance, on MSNBC Thursday, Biden responded directly to Vice President Pence’s claim at the convention that “the hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” Biden said: “The problem we have right now is, we’re in Donald Trump’s America.” Biden added that Trump is “rooting for more violence, not less.”

The “Donald Trump’s America” formulation makes the simple point that Trump is the problem. Trump promises only more violence and searing divisions because he thinks those things are good for him and he doesn’t care about anyone but himself.

AD

The idea that this might work, of course, is intuitively challenging. We’re endlessly told by pundits and journalists that violence and chaos simply has to be good for Trump, because he’s promising “strength.”

And indeed, many Democrats are worried about what’s happening. As Politico reports, some “fear that the looting and rioting and clashes are feeding Trump’s argument that this is what life would be like under the so-called radical left.”

AD

The Trump campaign believes this. At the Republican convention, one speaker after another claimed America’s cities have descended into chaos, which is not the fault of the current president but shows how much worse things will get under Biden, who is a supposed captive of radical forces unleashed inside the Democratic Party.

AD

Some on the right are so convinced this will be effective that they haven’t shied away from cozying up to vigilante violence. Speaking about 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a Trump supporter who traveled to Kenosha with his AR-15 and has been charged with killing two protesters, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said: “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

That’s extraordinary, not only for its seemingly understanding tone toward the alleged vigilante murder of protesters but also in its depiction of a country in total civil collapse. And while the Trump campaign distanced itself from the killings, this points to an extraordinary level of confidence (or feigned confidence) on the right in the power of all this imagery to help Trump.

AD

Indeed, everyone on the right seems to have decided that portraying a wave of mayhem sweeping across the nation can only help Trump. If they didn’t think this hyperbolic portrait would grip voters with terror and send them screaming to Trump, they wouldn’t be exaggerating what’s actually happening.

AD

The gamble is that the current unrest will be blamed not on the president presiding over it all but on local Democratic leaders, and frightened swing voters will extrapolate that electing Biden and Harris will take it national. The other point of it, of course, to torque the GOP base into white-hot excitement.

But is there any reason to presume that Democrats can’t successfully push the blame back onto Trump himself?

We should be clear that there are serious political risks for Biden. It’s certainly possible that if public opinion increasingly becomes that the unrest is arbitrary and destructive, as opposed to protest in a long tradition of civil disobedience, some voters might conclude that, even if Trump is inciting rage and hate, Biden just doesn’t quite have what it takes to control the situation.

AD

AD

Biden has repeatedly condemned the violence, of course, despite all the lies to the contrary. And the Biden bet is that he’s intuitively understood as a creature of the center, giving him more leeway to speak frankly to the country about how systemic racism and police brutality unleash rage and grief that is understandable and calls for serious reform — and that voters are sophisticated enough to hear this.

Central to that bet, though, is the idea that Trump is widely seen as a uniformly destructive, instigating, malevolent force. This provides an opening for Biden and Harris to argue that their offer of balance — taking the protesters’ grievances seriously while condemning violence — holds out the promise of peace, where Trump only offers more chaos and devastation. And Conway just helped Democrats build that case.

Read more:

AD