Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed by police officers during the raid.

The report secured by Wolfson outlined “multiple links” between Taylor and a target of an LMPD narcotics investigation, according to the story. To add context to the situation, Wolfson quoted a law enforcement official who said, “Breonna Taylor did not deserve to die no matter what her role in all this. But criminal activity always has consequences.”

The latter sentence doesn’t appear in the current version of the Courier Journal’s story.

The initial version appeared on the Courier Journal site at around 6:30 a.m., according to Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of news for Gannett Media. By about 7:45 a.m., it had been taken down. Later that morning, editor Richard A. Green tweeted an update alerting readers to the disappearance:

In an interview with the Erik Wemple Blog, Wadsworth said the company contacted Google to seek the eradication of a cached version of the story, though screen shots captured it — an outcome that she called “unfortunate.” (Screen shots, in the view of this blog, are the drinking buddies of transparency and accountability.)

Reflecting on the publication snafu, Green said in an interview, “It’s a damn bad situation.” When the newspaper published an edited version of the story on Tuesday afternoon, it bore an editor’s note saying, in part, “An earlier version of this story published prematurely Tuesday morning before final edits were made. We apologize for that misstep.”

That “misstep” occurred at a time when workflow at U.S. newspapers has lost its fluidity: Media outlets are reaching six months of the remote-journalism era, removed from the newsrooms where reporters and editors cluster in front of computer screens, talk about the news while waiting for the microwave, issue pioneering story assignments at the elevator, share important gossip, eat cake and other baked goods, and, occasionally, write. “A newspaper happens in the spaces between people,” our former boss, David Carr, who died in 2015, once told the proto-Erik Wemple Blog, referring to journalistic collaboration and air. Our current boss Fred Hiatt recently put it in fewer words: “Humans do better, in good times and bad, together.”

Such sentiments notwithstanding, some publishers are bailing on newsrooms permanently.

They should consider this incident. As Green tells it, Wolfson got his tip a couple of weeks ago and worked to secure supporting information for the allegations in the undated LMPD report. When it came time to write the story, Wolfson wrote it outside of the newspaper’s content management system (CMS) — at Green’s request — because of the topic’s sensitivity and complexity. On Monday evening, the draft was taking shape and an editor loaded it into the CMS. “I would have preferred that that story stay out of the CMS till it was 100 percent edited or close to it,” says Green, who notes that in the Monday afternoon story meeting, this piece wasn’t even discussed.

One of the newspaper’s top digital producers examined the piece on Monday night, leaving a note that it passed muster. Just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a morning producer on duty interpreted the note to mean that the entire newsroom had signed off on the piece. When Green realized that it had been published, he slammed his laptop, cursed and took immediate steps to have the story scrubbed from the website. “That [story] should not have been anywhere near our newspaper or a printing press or our website,” says Green, who oversees a staff of about 65 journalists.

Had the Courier Journal’s newsroom been active, says Green, any number of interactions would have headed off the mistake. For one, he would have verbally instructed his editing team in person that the piece was unfinished; for another, the newsroom would have progressed through the various steps — meetings about social media presentation, for instance — that precede publication of a big story. Another consideration is that even though the morning editor wouldn’t have been in the afternoon/evening discussions, that editor’s boss would have been, says Green. Instead of those institutional brakes, the Courier Journal had a morning producer working from home, in isolation, hitting “publish.”

In normal times, says Green, that morning producer would have looked across the desk and asked the digital editor, “Are we sure this story is ready to go?”

The stakes in covering Breonna Taylor speak for themselves. As Wolfson reported, there was chaos from the start of the clash. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, later said he believed a break-in was afoot. He fired a single shot, which hit one of the officers in the leg. The officers returned fire; Taylor was hit multiple times by police bullets and died in the apartment’s hallway. Louisville has gone through three months of protests over the killing, with demonstrators pushing for criminal charges against the responsible officers.

“Whenever you are basically ground zero for this summer of reckoning on questions about race relations and one of the first places that had nights and nights and nights of protests, there’s an awesome responsibility that comes with editing a story of this magnitude,” says Green.

In addition to deleting the quote about “consequences” from the original piece, Courier Journal editors changed the opening sentences to more quickly announce the intent of the story — namely, to elucidate why LMPD officers alighted on Taylor’s apartment in the first place. Many readers, says Green, had expressed frustration over why the Taylor apartment was targeted. The current version of the story also more pointedly distances the story from anything in the realm of victim-blaming: The second paragraph notes that the LMPD report “provides no explanations or evidence aimed at justifying the shooting that has sparked three months of protests in Louisville and national outrage, with critics accusing police of breaking into the home of an unarmed Black woman for no legitimate reason and killing her.”

The newspaper also inserted input from an ACLU official who said, in part, “What’s important here is that regardless of what Breonna was involved in from the day that she was born until March 13, it does not give reason for her to be murdered the way she was murdered.”

Asked about feedback from others in the Gannett media world, Green said that he huddled with editors at USA Today. “We all agreed that we had to be cognizant of the victim-shaming angles that could emerge from this story,” he said.

Early Tuesday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement deploring the leak of the report, saying, in part, “It is deeply reckless for this information, which presents only a small fraction of the entire investigation, to be shared with the media while the criminal process remains ongoing. It would be unjust to draw conclusions about this case before the investigation is complete and the full truth comes out.” Green says the mayor’s position played no role whatsoever in his decision to unpublish the original story.

Jean Porter, communications director for Fischer, told this blog that the mayor’s office didn’t ask the Courier Journal to take down the story. She also said that she’d asked Mike Trautmann, news director and director of investigations for the Courier Journal, about the timing of the story, “because I wondered how it would impact protests that day.” Green says the newspaper followed journalistic considerations alone in its timetable.

The Courier Journal in May received a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the greasy backstory behind former governor Matt Bevin’s last-minute pardons and commutations. Staffers, says Green, have yet to meet in person to celebrate the distinction — yet another manifestation of the coronavirus communications crisis. Until then, “the regrettable lesson here is we have to work even harder from our kitchen tables or back decks — wherever we may be working — to communicate even more, no matter the time of day.”

