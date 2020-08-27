This intellectual hollowness is a ticking time bomb for the GOP. As soon as Trump leaves office, whether in 2021 or 2025, the Republican Party will have to deal with the intellectual and political consequences of elevating him. And it won’t be pretty.

The first problem: Even after Trump is out of office, he’ll still be in charge.

Jonathan V. Last at the Bulwark argues that while normal presidents ride off into the sunset and let their party move on, Trump won’t. Trump likely will want to hold onto his fan base, and he’ll do it by tweeting, going on cable TV and opining on every little thing the GOP tries to do in any forum that’s available to him. Trump already governs by tweet. There’s no reason he couldn’t continue to lead the party from Mar-a-Lago.

Politically, Trump’s continued presence would probably hurt the GOP: He’s not popular outside the base, and his constant presence would harm the party’s efforts to rebrand or expand.

Intellectually, the effect would be even worse. Trump is vindictive and vacuous — he won’t have anything useful to contribute to the GOP’s self-reform efforts, but he’ll cut in anyway to shout down anyone who openly criticizes his tenure.

And when Trump finally exits the political stage, new problems will arise.

At that point, many in the GOP base will still remember him fondly, and Republicans will need to integrate the remnants of Trumpism into their next ideology. But as an ideology, Trumpism is an inscrutable collection of instincts, insults, rants and tweets. Aspiring GOP leaders will try to bend the material into something comprehensible, but there will be no way to judge who is “right” about what Trump would have done on any issue, aside from immigration. Like a perverse Bible study, Republicans will pore over Trump’s words looking for a divine political message, and they’ll all come away with flawed, irreconcilable interpretations.

Eventually, Republicans will solve this problem. Political parties, unlike religious groups, nominate their leaders in primaries. Might will make right, and the candidate who offers up the most popular version of Trumpism-plus-their-ideas will win.

The best realistic endgame for this fight: Republicans find someone who takes stylistic cues from Trumpism, fighting the media and throwing red meat to the base while taking governing and policy seriously and pursuing them with real competence. In the Bible study metaphor, he or she would be a theological conservative who takes the text seriously but doesn’t think humans hung out with dinosaurs.

But much darker scenarios are on the table, too.

Maybe a Trump fundamentalist will win by proclaiming Trump was perfect and trying to recreate his every move in office. This could lead to a stagnant and increasingly toxic politics, where the next Republican president again tries to cut taxes for the wealthy, abuses his executive authority, spews bile about immigrants and pays too much attention to TV news and Twitter. Or maybe a cynical celebrity businessman will win by aping Trump on cultural issues, only to use the office to expand his empire. Republicans spent decades mimicking Ronald Reagan — if they do the same with Trump, the results could be disastrous.

Regardless of the result, the fight will be ugly and costly. It’ll take years for the Republican Party to figure out what it stands for, and global problems won’t wait for it to catch up. In the 2020s, Americans will have to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, push back on authoritarianism abroad, and deal with racial strife and inequality at home. And it’ll be all the more difficult with one party wandering around in the wilderness.

